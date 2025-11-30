The Cheesy Gas Station Snack That's Been Around Since The '50s

Cheese puffs are a fairly pervasive snack these days, with a wide range of brands and flavors to choose from. But back in the 1950s, these puffed, cheesy cornmeal-based treats were still in their infancy. A Long Islander named Morrie Yohai, who was running his family's business, began perfecting his own version of the cheese puff. And if you grew up in the northeastern United States, you, your parents, and maybe even your grandparents, probably chowed down on his invention over the years: Cheez Doodles.

Yohai wasn't the first person to come up with the idea for this cheesy snack. That honor went to Edward Wilson of the Wisconsin-based Flakall Corporation. He created Korn Kurls in the 1930s as an accidental invention that was originally made to be cattle feed. The grinder produced puffy ribbons of cornmeal that Wilson then flavored with cheese. For his version, Yohai used a machine that used heat and pressure to create its distinctive puffed shape, which was then cut into 3-inch lengths and baked — rather than fried — and covered in a distinctive blend of spices and cheese powder. The snacks, which Yohai named Cheez Doodles, hit the market in the late 1950s and would soon become a standard bagged treat at grocery stores, bodegas, and gas stations. And unlike some snacks that have disappeared from the 1980s, like Keebler's Tato Skins, Cheez Doodles are still around.