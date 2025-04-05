Your Savory Martini Is Missing Hot Cheeto Dust

Thanks to food bloggers, the internet, and master chefs, there always seems to be a new way to incorporate more of your favorite snacks into everyday refreshments. Since there's already a plethora of uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, why not discover more creative ways to utilize other snack-time favorites, like Cheetos? Though, besides using these crimson morsels to make spicy breadcrumbs or to enhance your next bowl of vanilla ice cream, up your cocktail game with hot Cheeto-inspired martinis.

If you already know how to make a dirty martini, it's time to level up your bartending skills even more. To give your next ice-cold martini a surprising spicy upgrade, simply dip the rim of your glass in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. That being said, if you're committed to trying this flavor-loaded accompaniment, make sure to use the right combination of ingredients so you're able to experience the taste of hot Cheetos with every sip.

You may inspired to make this drink after watching the film "One of Them Days," starring Keke Palmer and SZA, where this martini with a spicy twist was featured. The cocktail base can be a classic martini with vodka, dry vermouth, and ice. Or, try one of the variations that have been created on social media — an Instagram user made a cocktail with strawberry lemonade, lime juice, pineapple juice, triple sec, and tequila to pair with the Hot Cheeto rim. The Hot Cheetos will need to be crushed into a fine powder so they can more easily adhere to the glass. Before dipping your chilled martini glass in the Cheeto powder, rub the rim with a cut lime so the dust will bind.