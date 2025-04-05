Your Savory Martini Is Missing Hot Cheeto Dust
Thanks to food bloggers, the internet, and master chefs, there always seems to be a new way to incorporate more of your favorite snacks into everyday refreshments. Since there's already a plethora of uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, why not discover more creative ways to utilize other snack-time favorites, like Cheetos? Though, besides using these crimson morsels to make spicy breadcrumbs or to enhance your next bowl of vanilla ice cream, up your cocktail game with hot Cheeto-inspired martinis.
If you already know how to make a dirty martini, it's time to level up your bartending skills even more. To give your next ice-cold martini a surprising spicy upgrade, simply dip the rim of your glass in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. That being said, if you're committed to trying this flavor-loaded accompaniment, make sure to use the right combination of ingredients so you're able to experience the taste of hot Cheetos with every sip.
You may inspired to make this drink after watching the film "One of Them Days," starring Keke Palmer and SZA, where this martini with a spicy twist was featured. The cocktail base can be a classic martini with vodka, dry vermouth, and ice. Or, try one of the variations that have been created on social media — an Instagram user made a cocktail with strawberry lemonade, lime juice, pineapple juice, triple sec, and tequila to pair with the Hot Cheeto rim. The Hot Cheetos will need to be crushed into a fine powder so they can more easily adhere to the glass. Before dipping your chilled martini glass in the Cheeto powder, rub the rim with a cut lime so the dust will bind.
There's more than one way to make a hot Cheeto martini
Among the list of unique martinis to add to your bucket list, cocktails flavored with hot Cheetos are versatile since they can be made either savory or sweet. Since the characters in "One of Them Days" fail to outline a specific recipe, feel free to get creative and make this one-of-a-kind martini with an assortment of your most preferred ingredients.
For starters, you can certainly use gin instead of vodka, although vodka has a more neutral flavor that doesn't mask the zingy taste of hot Cheeto dust. For a more pronounced flavor, use hot Cheeto-infused vodka by soaking hot Cheetos in room-temperature vodka for at least three hours before straining.
To give your next Cheeto martini even more savory flavor, include a splash of olive or pickle juice. Alternatively, add some citrus juice for a brighter taste. To counteract the spiciness of this crunchy snack, feel free to add a small pour of simple syrup to your cocktail before mixing; for more flavor, a simple syrup flavored with cucumbers and jalapeñoswould pair nicely with the flavors present.