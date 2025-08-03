This Cheesy Snack Was Originally Invented To Be Cattle Feed

Potato chips, Dippin' Dots, chocolate chip cookies, and nachos. Legend has it that countless delicious, nostalgic snacks were made by accident, and we're here to add another one to the list of foods that we only have because something didn't quite go as expected: cheese puffs. Believe it or not, they were never intended for human consumption — in fact, they're simply air-filled horse food.

In 1932, the Flakall Corporation, a Wisconsin-based animal feed manufacturer, was working to create a corn-based food that would be easier for animals to digest. The company created a machine that flaked corn into pieces, getting rid of any potential sharp edges of corn that could cause digestive issues. While this made it easier for animals to eat, it made a serious mess, and employees were troubleshooting ways to clean the machine. A worker added moistened corn to the machine in an attempt to remove stuck-on flakes, and was surprised when a puffy, crunchy, perfectly snackable treat came out of the other end.

Flakall employee Edward Wilson saw an opportunity and took the puffed-up corn kernels home. He seasoned them to his liking, called his newly-developed snack Korn Kurls, and the rest is history. Flakall adopted Wilson's delicious concept and rebranded, changing its name to Adams Corporation in an attempt to sever its association with selling animal feed, helping customers to see it as a trustworthy producer of human-grade food.