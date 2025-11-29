The Retro Galactic Toaster We Wish Still Existed

Toasters are among the many products that have undergone a downgrade over time. In 2021, the New York Times' Wirecutter identified several reasons why modern toasters are likely to "die" after five to 10 years, unlike vintage toasters, which may last decades. Reasons included the materials used for the heating elements — trading cost for durability — and overly complicated expectations for what the modern toaster is supposed to do (far more than just toast bread, it seems).

Due to its longevity and style, the Mary Proctor Starflite toaster is a charming retro kitchen staple worth thrifting — if you're ever lucky enough to find one. This plastic-and-chrome toaster was adorned with a constellation of starbursts, giving it a futuristic yet whimsical appearance that would look absolutely stellar (pun intended) in many kitchens today. A color-coded dial at the bottom allows the user to select their desired toast level in a clear, visual way.

The Mary Proctor brand was a subset of Proctor-Silex, a small appliance company that prides itself on being the first to produce both a silent and pop-up toaster, as well as other notable small appliances. Unfortunately, the Mary Proctor Starflite toaster, which was produced around the 1960s, does seem to be a "rare find," as it is labeled on Etsy. However, you can find other Proctor-Silex Starflite toasters (without the starbursts) as well as other Mary Proctor toasters, which still have an attractively retro look — and presumably the lifespan of an older toaster.