The Retro Galactic Toaster We Wish Still Existed
Toasters are among the many products that have undergone a downgrade over time. In 2021, the New York Times' Wirecutter identified several reasons why modern toasters are likely to "die" after five to 10 years, unlike vintage toasters, which may last decades. Reasons included the materials used for the heating elements — trading cost for durability — and overly complicated expectations for what the modern toaster is supposed to do (far more than just toast bread, it seems).
Due to its longevity and style, the Mary Proctor Starflite toaster is a charming retro kitchen staple worth thrifting — if you're ever lucky enough to find one. This plastic-and-chrome toaster was adorned with a constellation of starbursts, giving it a futuristic yet whimsical appearance that would look absolutely stellar (pun intended) in many kitchens today. A color-coded dial at the bottom allows the user to select their desired toast level in a clear, visual way.
The Mary Proctor brand was a subset of Proctor-Silex, a small appliance company that prides itself on being the first to produce both a silent and pop-up toaster, as well as other notable small appliances. Unfortunately, the Mary Proctor Starflite toaster, which was produced around the 1960s, does seem to be a "rare find," as it is labeled on Etsy. However, you can find other Proctor-Silex Starflite toasters (without the starbursts) as well as other Mary Proctor toasters, which still have an attractively retro look — and presumably the lifespan of an older toaster.
Other must-haves for Mary Proctor collectors
As mentioned, even if you can't find the Mary Proctor Starflite toaster, you may be able to find other Mary Proctor toaster models with eye-catching details. Not stars, perhaps, but other mid-century motifs. If you're very lucky, you may find the Mary Proctor "Snoopy" toaster from the 1970s, which is part of the Henry Ford Museum collection. Iconic. But if you're dead set on a modern appliance, we have several budget-friendly toaster recommendations.
Moving beyond toasters, Mary Proctor produced additional appliances that stood the test of time. The glass coffee percolators are stunning, with stylish gold etchings on the carafe. Imagine starting every morning with a perfectly browned slice of toast from your Mary Proctor toaster and a cup of coffee from your grandma's old-school percolator! Mary Proctor also made a Starflite automatic juicer, several steam irons, and an adjustable ironing board that lets you sit or stand while doing this chore. So next time you're thrifting for kitchen gadgets, keep an eye out for vintage Proctor Silex products, especially if you're looking for a "new" toaster.