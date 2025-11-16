The Retro Kitchen Staple Making A Charming Comeback On Thrift Shelves

One of most charming uses for one of these realistically fashioned, old-timey pieces is to cradle the very kind of dessert its exterior aims to approximate. Lacquered latticework for apple, gleaming green for key lime, and so on. But you can also make good use of them in-between bakes, if you don't have much of a sweet tooth, or even if you're just team cake.

Pie keepers are also a great place to store folded napkins, unused coasters, labeling markers, or any other bits and bobs you want to keep out of sight. You could even use it like a cheeky candy dish and fill it with treats that borrow from the same fruity, nutty, or creamy flavors evoked by its design. If you see one for cheap secondhand, snag it, even if you don't have its purpose quite in mind just yet. New pie keepers are still occasionally sold factory fresh, but they tend to skew a little spendy right off the assembly line.