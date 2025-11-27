Not-So-Happy Meal: The Come-And-Go McDonald's Item That Keeps Disappointing Fans

McDonald's chicken nuggets are a nostalgic favorite, no matter your age, and the chain certainly knows what it's doing with its super-crispy, crunchy fries. So, when the fast food restaurant announced that it was bringing chicken strips back to its menu in May 2025, many fans of the Golden Arches were psyched, expecting the same crunch McDonald's fried items are known for — something reminiscent of its super-popular Chicken Selects, which were removed from the menu in 2013. However, according to reviewers, the chain's McCrispy Strips — its attempt at creating a high-quality chicken tender — are a serious disappointment.

In various Reddit threads, users have shared similar complaints about the McCrispy Strips. "Just a bland, weirdly breaded, not-at-all-crispy chicken strip," one user said. "50% of it is thick and rubbery," said another. While the sauces — especially the creamy chili sauce — are generally positively reviewed, there's apparently nothing that can make up for the texture of the chicken itself. One Redditor even said that they wondered whether McCrispy Strips are being used to test out a new way to process poultry, as the texture is so strangely — almost unbelievably — unappealing. Posts on X shared similar sentiments, with one user saying, "There is no way anybody not paid enjoys McCrispy strips. I think it was the first time I ever threw out a meal before eating half of it because they were just so bad on taste, flavor, and appearance."