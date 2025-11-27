Not-So-Happy Meal: The Come-And-Go McDonald's Item That Keeps Disappointing Fans
McDonald's chicken nuggets are a nostalgic favorite, no matter your age, and the chain certainly knows what it's doing with its super-crispy, crunchy fries. So, when the fast food restaurant announced that it was bringing chicken strips back to its menu in May 2025, many fans of the Golden Arches were psyched, expecting the same crunch McDonald's fried items are known for — something reminiscent of its super-popular Chicken Selects, which were removed from the menu in 2013. However, according to reviewers, the chain's McCrispy Strips — its attempt at creating a high-quality chicken tender — are a serious disappointment.
In various Reddit threads, users have shared similar complaints about the McCrispy Strips. "Just a bland, weirdly breaded, not-at-all-crispy chicken strip," one user said. "50% of it is thick and rubbery," said another. While the sauces — especially the creamy chili sauce — are generally positively reviewed, there's apparently nothing that can make up for the texture of the chicken itself. One Redditor even said that they wondered whether McCrispy Strips are being used to test out a new way to process poultry, as the texture is so strangely — almost unbelievably — unappealing. Posts on X shared similar sentiments, with one user saying, "There is no way anybody not paid enjoys McCrispy strips. I think it was the first time I ever threw out a meal before eating half of it because they were just so bad on taste, flavor, and appearance."
McCrispy Strips might miss the mark, but there's still hope for chicken strip fans
If you're craving a crunchy, not-chewy chicken strip that tastes like something other than disappointment (which shouldn't be that tall of an order, honestly), you've got plenty of options besides McCrispy Strips. Wendy's chicken tenders — affectionately referred to as Wendy's Tendys — are a fresh and flavorful chicken strip option, free of the rubbery texture customers have noticed in the McDonald's version. If you live near a Zaxby's (the chain is generally located in the Southeast United States), do yourself a favor and pick up a few of its top-ranked tenders — they're far more flavorful and crunchy than McCrispy Strips.
Should you decide to forge ahead and give McCrispy Strips a go, you might want to try asking for them "cooked to order." This means you'll get a fresh set, rather than strips that have been sitting under the warmer for a while. You could also ask for them to be double-fried, which may yield a crispier result. While McDonald's says that the McCrispy Strips are a permanent menu addition, it remains to be seen whether the chain rethinks that decision. Many customers are also hoping that the Golden Arches brings back its once-popular Chicken Selects. Crispy, tender, and perfectly seasoned, they were able to hit the right balance that McCrispy Strips clearly miss.