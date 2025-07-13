This Practically Defunct Restaurant Chain Inspired Costco's Rotisserie Chicken

Costco has been selling millions of its rotisserie chickens yearly, so it isn't far-fetched to say it's a much-loved product that many people pick up for a quick, easy, and delicious dinner. As iconic as it may seem, Costco isn't the first giant to start the trend of this effortless meal, but instead was inspired by something else — a fact about Costco's rotisserie chicken you probably never knew. The early '90s seemed like the heyday for ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken, which burgeoned thanks to Boston Market — a nostalgic fast food chain well known for its bird, with 1,000 locations that dotted the United States. Many '90s kids might even have rich memories of a mouthwatering, savory aroma wafting through the kitchen, while parents might recall picking up a couple of Boston Market's best and storing them for however long a rotisserie chicken can last in the fridge (which is three to four days, if you were wondering).

Seeing the success of Boston Market, pretty soon, chains like Kroger, Safeway, and, of course, Costco followed suit. Strike while the iron is hot, as they say. Instead of hoping to make a noteworthy profit from the chickens themselves, these supermarkets sold their own versions to attract hungry patrons to their other more expensive menu options — as a loss leader — hence its affordable perk.