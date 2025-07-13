This Practically Defunct Restaurant Chain Inspired Costco's Rotisserie Chicken
Costco has been selling millions of its rotisserie chickens yearly, so it isn't far-fetched to say it's a much-loved product that many people pick up for a quick, easy, and delicious dinner. As iconic as it may seem, Costco isn't the first giant to start the trend of this effortless meal, but instead was inspired by something else — a fact about Costco's rotisserie chicken you probably never knew. The early '90s seemed like the heyday for ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken, which burgeoned thanks to Boston Market — a nostalgic fast food chain well known for its bird, with 1,000 locations that dotted the United States. Many '90s kids might even have rich memories of a mouthwatering, savory aroma wafting through the kitchen, while parents might recall picking up a couple of Boston Market's best and storing them for however long a rotisserie chicken can last in the fridge (which is three to four days, if you were wondering).
Seeing the success of Boston Market, pretty soon, chains like Kroger, Safeway, and, of course, Costco followed suit. Strike while the iron is hot, as they say. Instead of hoping to make a noteworthy profit from the chickens themselves, these supermarkets sold their own versions to attract hungry patrons to their other more expensive menu options — as a loss leader — hence its affordable perk.
What happened to Boston Market?
Unfortunately, Boston Market wasn't able to retain its momentum — when was the last time you've seen one of its stores? Over the years, it has witnessed many controversies that have impacted its finances, including wage and hour violations. Faced with a lawsuit more than 150 times because of unsettled bills, Boston Market was even held liable for $12 million to U.S. Foods, which the latter won by default because company owner, Jay Pandya, seemed to have shown no accountability by ignoring court notices. The company also prolonged the proceedings and failed to honor the timelines that were agreed upon.
While Boston Market still had around 16 stores in the United States by the end of 2024, it saw a rapid loss from the recorded 27 locations in the first quarter of the same year. It's a stark contrast to its thousand stores in the '90s, making what once was a popular chain in the U.S. now only feel like a fleeting memory. As such, its future might be unclear — at least in the U.S., since it has expanded into India. The events that unfolded were indeed unfortunate, but on the flip side, the spirit of Boston Market still lives on in the best (and worst) rotisserie chickens you can find at the grocery store. So if you're craving the juicy roasted bird, loved for its quick preparation and affordable pricing, just drop by Costco.