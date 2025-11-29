Where I Go In Seattle When I Need An Ice Cream Scoop That Feels Like Summer In A Cone
Given the reputation for rain and gloom, Seattle isn't exactly known for ice cream. But maybe that's only because many locals would prefer to hoard it all to themselves. Since moving here in 2018, I've uncovered the delicious surprise that there are ice cream shops dotted all over Seattle, and they're very, very good. These places aren't just serving the standards — they're setting them with creative flavors and collaborations with local coffee shops and breweries, especially during the warm summer months. Still, whenever people ask me for a recommendation, there's one name that comes to mind regardless of the time of year: Bluebird Ice Cream.
This place has become my ice cream oasis for multiple reasons. First, it's not a chain. While there are fantastic small chains serving up frozen treats in Seattle (Molly Moon's, Nutty Squirrel, and Fainting Goat are worthy mentions), there's only one Bluebird. Second, they make their own cones. I first stumbled across this shop by accident, without any plans to get ice cream. The scent of freshly made waffle cones proved to be too alluring, though, and I didn't get more than a few steps past the door before spinning around and heading inside. Most importantly, the ice cream is rich and velvety, with flavors I often haven't seen elsewhere. Plus, it's open all year round, coming out with fun new flavors each season whether it's the hot, dry summer or the drizzly Pacific Northwest winter. Washington State's best ice cream shop may be elsewhere, but in Seattle, I stand by it being Bluebird.
Why Bluebird Ice Cream stands out in Seattle
Bluebird is among the smaller shops in the city, with just several ice cream flavors available that change out regularly, all made in house. Among these, you'll see innovative combinations like blueberry cardamom, black cap raspberry cheesecake, white chocolate peppermint, gingerbread cookie, and chocolate coconut. They even did an almond poppy flavor that somehow tasted exactly like an almond cookie and a poppyseed muffin fell into a blender. Still, one of my all-time favorites was a wintery stout ice cream Bluebird made in conjunction with a local brewery. It was divine, with just the right amount of boozy flavor.
That isn't to say you can't get summer flavors whenever — Bluebird always has at least a couple of refreshing fruit and berry-forward flavors available (like strawberries and cream — yum!). And for vegan visitors, Bluebird usually offers a vegan horchata flavor made with coconut milk (one of the best dairy-free milks for creamy ice cream). There are sweet and savory ice cream toppings as well like sprinkles, cookie crumbles, and peanuts, but if I'm being totally honest, the ice cream typically doesn't need any extras.
The shop also does milkshakes throughout the year, which are almost as heavenly as getting a fresh cone piled high with lemon cookie ice cream (another personal favorite). It doesn't hurt that the store itself is downright adorable too — in true ice cream parlor fashion, it's set up like an old timey soda fountain with wood shelving, marble accents, and wire bistro chairs. On-premise ice cream even gets served in a vintage-style cup. The whole place feels homey and cheerful, and somehow getting ice cream here feels like the perfect choice any time of year.
Visiting Bluebird in Seattle
Bluebird is located at 7415 Greenwood Avenue N. in Phinney Ridge, a cute neighborhood perched atop a long ridge (hence the name) in the northern part of Seattle. Aside from being close to the zoo, the area doesn't tend to be well-advertised for visitors. If you're visiting during the warmer months, you may be in luck if there's a farmers market near where you're staying (which is likely, since there are farmers markets all over the city during summer). The Bluebird crew tends to set up booths at these, and they post on social media which ones they're heading to. Even so, it's worth checking out the shop itself.
So, how do you get to Bluebird's brick and mortar spot? If you're coming from downtown, it's a relatively easy drive that'll take 15 to 20 minutes, or even longer depending on traffic. But hoo boy, does traffic get bad in Seattle! It's best to avoid driving when possible and just take public transportation, which is pretty convenient, especially if you're going to Bluebird. Coming from downtown, just hop on the 5 bus (the one that says it's headed to Greenwood / Shoreline) and take it up to 75th street. Bluebird will be just a stone's throw away across the street. If you're unsure though, you can always follow your nose — just walk across the street until you smell the delicious scent of freshly made waffle cones, and you'll know you've arrived at Seattle's best hidden gem for ice cream.