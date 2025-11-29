Where I Go In Seattle When I Need An Ice Cream Scoop That Feels Like Summer In A Cone

Given the reputation for rain and gloom, Seattle isn't exactly known for ice cream. But maybe that's only because many locals would prefer to hoard it all to themselves. Since moving here in 2018, I've uncovered the delicious surprise that there are ice cream shops dotted all over Seattle, and they're very, very good. These places aren't just serving the standards — they're setting them with creative flavors and collaborations with local coffee shops and breweries, especially during the warm summer months. Still, whenever people ask me for a recommendation, there's one name that comes to mind regardless of the time of year: Bluebird Ice Cream.

This place has become my ice cream oasis for multiple reasons. First, it's not a chain. While there are fantastic small chains serving up frozen treats in Seattle (Molly Moon's, Nutty Squirrel, and Fainting Goat are worthy mentions), there's only one Bluebird. Second, they make their own cones. I first stumbled across this shop by accident, without any plans to get ice cream. The scent of freshly made waffle cones proved to be too alluring, though, and I didn't get more than a few steps past the door before spinning around and heading inside. Most importantly, the ice cream is rich and velvety, with flavors I often haven't seen elsewhere. Plus, it's open all year round, coming out with fun new flavors each season whether it's the hot, dry summer or the drizzly Pacific Northwest winter. Washington State's best ice cream shop may be elsewhere, but in Seattle, I stand by it being Bluebird.