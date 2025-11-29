The Blue Bell Ice Cream Recall That Affected 16 US States

Imagine this bewildering scenario: You open your freezer, take out a tub of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, and remove the lid. You dip in your go-to ice cream scoop ... only to discover that it's filled, not with your favorite Blue Bell flavor, but something entirely different! Would you eat the mystery ice cream?

This is precisely what led Blue Bell to recall a limited quantity of its product in August 2025 — a limited quantity that unfortunately had already been distributed to 16 states, mostly throughout the southern and southeastern United States: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The mystery ice cream, in this case, was Blue Bell Moo-llenium Crunch, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel chunks, and three types of nuts: pecans, almonds, and walnuts. (For the record, Moo-llenium Crunch didn't fare too well in our ranking of Blue Bell ice cream flavors. Although the chunks and crunch were pleasant, overall, it was a bit boring.) It had been mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough-labeled tubs, with a Moo-llenium Crunch lid.

If you don't have a severe allergy, you may have happily embraced the mystery and taken your chances. But if you do have a nut allergy, this could have been a potentially fatal scenario. Thankfully, Blue Bell noticed the error before any tragedy took place.