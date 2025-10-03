Rick Bayless' Go-To Ice Cream Scoop (And What Makes It Stand Out From The Rest)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several ways to get a workout in the kitchen. Lifting a large pot of freshly boiled pasta, kneading bread dough, etc. Simply scooping ice cream into a bowl can be quite the challenge, if the ice cream is frozen solid and you don't have a proper ice cream scoop. (This is why heating your ice cream slightly before scooping it is one of our favorite microwave hacks.) The experience can give you a whole new appreciation for the employees working the dessert counter (rather than the shopping area) at Braum's or your favorite ice purveyor.

But you can cut down on the frustration by arming yourself with a high-quality ice cream scoop. Chef Rick Bayless, who recently partnered with hot sauce brand El Yucateco to share Mexican cooking tips, shared a hot tip for this cool treat. Bayless recommends the Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop. Why? "It's got antifreeze in it," he told Chowhound. "So when you scoop, it makes a really nice scoop, but then it releases the scoop."

The Zeroll scoop has been a family and restaurant favorite since 1935. It is made of aluminum and comes in a variety of scoop sizes, depending on how much ice cream you want to portion out at a time. The design is deceptively simple, with no springs or movable elements; however, it's the head-conductive fluid inside, which warms up with your hand, that makes all the difference. The scoop also keeps the ice cream from compacting when you grab it, so your portions look more satisfying, giving you more scoops per container than with another product.