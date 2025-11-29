Ikea Has A Stylish Solution To Your Unsightly Kitchen Trash Can

It seems safe to say that, at least for a simple plastic container, the Gårdsbutik is pretty popular. The bin was not initially sold in U.S. Ikea stores (this has now changed), which led to some Ikea fans requesting it or otherwise going out of their way to find it on sites like eBay or by paying pricey international shipping rates from countries where Ikea sold it. It has been held up as "sleek" and "surprisingly roomy" by satisfied Ikea customers. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Ikea's official site, it has a high approval rating.

Trash storage isn't the only use for it either, as you can also use them as a system for dirty laundry — buy a few so you have one for white and colored clothing (or get a few more if you split up items like dark clothing and delicates). The Gårdsbutik works as a trash can in an RV or motorhome as well, since it requires no floor space at all. But despite this versatility, there's no pleasing everybody.

Some detractors on TikTok commented that it looks cheap (and at $39.99, it's not exactly the cheapest trash can around). There are trendier kitchen trash cans worth showing off, but they'll often come with a steeper price tag. Other commenters wondered if the Gårdsbutik was available in multiple colors, and the answer is no, so if the gray-beige tone doesn't fit your kitchen, you can customize it yourself.