Ikea Has A Stylish Solution To Your Unsightly Kitchen Trash Can
If you're the kind of person who (perhaps understandably) wants to hide your trash can with a sleek and discreet design, Ikea has a solution. However, you might not spot it so easily, as it doesn't look like a typical kitchen trash can. The product you're looking for is called the Gårdsbutik, and it can be more than a trash receptacle. With a 6-gallon capacity and a non-intrusive gray-beige color made from 50% recycled plastic, these bins can be mounted on the wall, where they'll look more like a simple storage solution than a garbage vessel. It tilts open at the front for easy removal of your trash bag, unlike many trash cans that open on top.
The Gårdsbutik is perfect for homes that need multiple bins to sort and recycle waste. It has been been held up as an Ikea kitchen storage hack for those who like a tidy kitchen, as well as a neat space-saving trick since it's wall-mounted and won't take up floor space. That said, at 18 inches tall by 14 inches wide, using several of them will take up a lot of wall space.
What people think of the Gårdsbutik
It seems safe to say that, at least for a simple plastic container, the Gårdsbutik is pretty popular. The bin was not initially sold in U.S. Ikea stores (this has now changed), which led to some Ikea fans requesting it or otherwise going out of their way to find it on sites like eBay or by paying pricey international shipping rates from countries where Ikea sold it. It has been held up as "sleek" and "surprisingly roomy" by satisfied Ikea customers. With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Ikea's official site, it has a high approval rating.
Trash storage isn't the only use for it either, as you can also use them as a system for dirty laundry — buy a few so you have one for white and colored clothing (or get a few more if you split up items like dark clothing and delicates). The Gårdsbutik works as a trash can in an RV or motorhome as well, since it requires no floor space at all. But despite this versatility, there's no pleasing everybody.
Some detractors on TikTok commented that it looks cheap (and at $39.99, it's not exactly the cheapest trash can around). There are trendier kitchen trash cans worth showing off, but they'll often come with a steeper price tag. Other commenters wondered if the Gårdsbutik was available in multiple colors, and the answer is no, so if the gray-beige tone doesn't fit your kitchen, you can customize it yourself.