Give Apartment Kitchens More Space With This Ikea Cutting Board Hack

There are plenty of advantages to apartment living, from often being just a street away from local amenities to never worrying about replacing large appliances or spending hours cleaning a big house. Space, however, is at a premium in most apartments, especially in the kitchen. This means that clever planning and creativity are paramount when you're planning a celebration or prepping food for a dinner party or holiday meal.

For instance, instead of placing all the components of your meal on the dinner table, you can set up a buffet on your kitchen counters, creating an even flow of movement that allows people to serve themselves before claiming a seat. However, a smaller kitchen often means less counter space, increasing the likelihood of you committing one of the most common mistakes when hosting a dinner party — not having enough food. Fortunately, you can remedy this situation with a clever hack using one (or two) of Ikea's generously sized Lämplig wooden cutting boards.

Measuring about 20 by 18 inches, these cutting boards feature a narrow lip along one edge. Flipped upside-down and placed on your stovetop, one of these cutting boards instantly creates more counterspace, with the lip neatly covering the front of your burners. Their beautiful wood finish creates a butcher block effect that won't disrupt your kitchen's aesthetic while simultaneously providing additional space to set charcuterie, appetizers, or even set up a cute yet practical mini cocktail station or a DIY home coffee and tea bar for brunch-themed events.