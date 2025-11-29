Make Jell-O Shots A Fancy Affair With A Champagne Twist

Jell-O shots. The words may elicit thoughts of a frat party or the neighborhood dive bar, but they can be a delicious, boozy addition to any get-together, and even quite gourmet. When working with liquor, using equal parts water and alcohol is the right way to do it, and you'll need at least a couple hours for your Jell-O shots to set (around four is best). To class them up, you can add Champagne (or any sparkling wine), and do it with mostly bubbly in place of water. For some help giving these wobbly delights some grandeur, we reached out to a couple of experts about how to make Jell-O shots (but fancy) for a Chowhound exclusive.

Oscar Simoza is Director of Spirits at BCB3 Hospitality, and Rob Hoffman is Beverage Director at Lucky Charlie, and both generously provided us with some solid advice on getting your Champagne Jell-O shots just right. Simoza favors unflavored gelatin, which he advises blooming in hot water so it dissolves completely (and quickly). Only once it's cooled, you can add sparkling wine, which he stresses should be chilled. "The only catch is that too much alcohol (or carbonation) can keep the gelatin from setting properly," Simoza says. "Champagne wants to sparkle, not solidify — so moderation is key." To get a good, jiggly set on your Champagne Jell-O shots, consider using extra gelatin or a bit of water.