Make Jell-O Shots A Fancy Affair With A Champagne Twist
Jell-O shots. The words may elicit thoughts of a frat party or the neighborhood dive bar, but they can be a delicious, boozy addition to any get-together, and even quite gourmet. When working with liquor, using equal parts water and alcohol is the right way to do it, and you'll need at least a couple hours for your Jell-O shots to set (around four is best). To class them up, you can add Champagne (or any sparkling wine), and do it with mostly bubbly in place of water. For some help giving these wobbly delights some grandeur, we reached out to a couple of experts about how to make Jell-O shots (but fancy) for a Chowhound exclusive.
Oscar Simoza is Director of Spirits at BCB3 Hospitality, and Rob Hoffman is Beverage Director at Lucky Charlie, and both generously provided us with some solid advice on getting your Champagne Jell-O shots just right. Simoza favors unflavored gelatin, which he advises blooming in hot water so it dissolves completely (and quickly). Only once it's cooled, you can add sparkling wine, which he stresses should be chilled. "The only catch is that too much alcohol (or carbonation) can keep the gelatin from setting properly," Simoza says. "Champagne wants to sparkle, not solidify — so moderation is key." To get a good, jiggly set on your Champagne Jell-O shots, consider using extra gelatin or a bit of water.
More expert tips for perfect Champagne Jell-O shots
Oscar Simoza warns that too much citrus juice or sugar could also negatively affect how the gelatin sets, adding, "Basically, treat Champagne like a sensitive diva who needs gentle handling." He advises using unflavored gelatin and adding flavors or fresh fruits once dissolved. However, if you don't want to use too many extra ingredients but still want to complement the Champagne's flavor, Rob Hoffman says, "I'd recommend at least half a portion of lemon or citrus gelatin to help brighten the shot, turning it into a mimosa or spritz shot." Using equal parts flavored and unflavored gelatin will still allow the sparkling wine's flavor to shine through without too much extra prep.
That said, Simoza offers some tasty custom combinations to bring out the fermented grape flavor without overdoing it. He favors fragrant pairings like strawberry and elderflower, peach and raspberry, blood orange and pomegranate, and lemon zest and honey. He also recommends leaning toward the brunch side of the spectrum — sweet but not overly sugary. You can simply add a bit of juice or even macerate your fruits and create individual layers within the Jell-O if you're up for the challenge. For an easier upgrade, Simoza suggests simply dropping a single berry into the center of each shot. As for other boozy additions, he says, "Champagne is perfectly fine on its own, but if you want to bring in a co-star, keep it classy and low-ABV — think St-Germain, Chambord, or a splash of citrus liqueur." But warns, "Add too much, and you're back to Champagne soup."