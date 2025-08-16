Adding Layers To Your Jell-O Is An Easy Way To Make Dessert Look Fancy On A Budget. Here's How To Do It

Jell-O just might be the world's most perfect summer dessert. Nostalgic for many, it's a key ingredient in a wide variety of vintage desserts, such as the old school 7 Up Jell-O salad still enjoyed throughout the Midwestern United States. It's even popular globally, gracing many a dessert table in Australia as flummery — a creamy, fruity mousse made of Jell-O and evaporated milk. Since these desserts require little to no heating to prepare and must be served cold to prevent them from melting, they're pretty much the perfect treat to help beat the heat.

Additionally, Jell-O makes a beautiful, budget-friendly dessert. Showcased in an elegant class container, the brightly colored gelatin takes on a jewel-like quality — especially if you employ a trick or two to create clean stripes of color and flavor. We've all seen the gorgeous layered Jell-O shots composed of different flavors of gelatin separated by layers of creamy white. The good news is that making these treats (including zero-proof versions) is pretty easy, provided, of course, you have a bit of time and patience.

The colored layers in these desserts are just various Jell-O flavors made according to package instructions (less half the liquid if you like a denser texture), while the white layers are some kind of fatty cream combined with unflavored gelatin. The idea is to pour each layer into your containers, chill until nearly set, then add the next one. The process is easy, but you need plenty of time to achieve neat, tidy layers.