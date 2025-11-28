You Probably Aren't Sanitizing Your Fridge Well Enough (Here's How To Fix That)

Some kitchen tasks, such as grocery shopping, wiping down counters, and hitting the self-clean switch on your oven, aren't so bad. Others — like the dishwasher habit that can prevent major problems (hint: cleaning out the filter), scrubbing out the inside of your fridge, and dealing with smells in the garbage disposal — are less than pleasant. That being said, cleaning your fridge is essential for a fresh smelling kitchen, as well as food-related safety.

While wiping down your fridge with hot, soapy water might be enough to make your fridge look clean, it turns out that might not be enough to fully sanitize the interior, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A bleach and water solution (about a tablespoon of bleach in a gallon of water) will get rid of foodborne germs that may potentially be lurking in your fridge.

Soap and water can get rid of visible crumbs, spills, and most germs, but bleach can help you go the extra mile, killing any pathogens that have been left behind. Simply wiping down the surface with bleach won't cut it, however. Let the bleach-and-water solution sit on the surface for at least a minute to fully disinfect it. It's important to keep safety in mind when using bleach. Don't mix it with other household cleaners and be sure to use it in an area with plenty of ventilation. Use gloves to protect your hands when cleaning with bleach and wash your hands with mild soap and water after you're done.