You Probably Aren't Sanitizing Your Fridge Well Enough (Here's How To Fix That)
Some kitchen tasks, such as grocery shopping, wiping down counters, and hitting the self-clean switch on your oven, aren't so bad. Others — like the dishwasher habit that can prevent major problems (hint: cleaning out the filter), scrubbing out the inside of your fridge, and dealing with smells in the garbage disposal — are less than pleasant. That being said, cleaning your fridge is essential for a fresh smelling kitchen, as well as food-related safety.
While wiping down your fridge with hot, soapy water might be enough to make your fridge look clean, it turns out that might not be enough to fully sanitize the interior, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A bleach and water solution (about a tablespoon of bleach in a gallon of water) will get rid of foodborne germs that may potentially be lurking in your fridge.
Soap and water can get rid of visible crumbs, spills, and most germs, but bleach can help you go the extra mile, killing any pathogens that have been left behind. Simply wiping down the surface with bleach won't cut it, however. Let the bleach-and-water solution sit on the surface for at least a minute to fully disinfect it. It's important to keep safety in mind when using bleach. Don't mix it with other household cleaners and be sure to use it in an area with plenty of ventilation. Use gloves to protect your hands when cleaning with bleach and wash your hands with mild soap and water after you're done.
More tips to keep your fridge clean
Using bleach at the end of your fridge cleaning process is key to keeping things sanitized, but it's not the only tool in your arsenal that helps get your fridge looking (and smelling) great. First, make sure you take unneeded, old, and expired items out of your fridge regularly. Once a week — perhaps the day before your trash is collected — take a few moments to go through your fridge and toss items that are past their prime. Don't forget to glance at the expiration dates of condiments every now and again. It's easy to let a jar of kimchi or a bottle of salad dressing sit in the door of your fridge for months after its expiration date.
During your weekly clean out, wipe up any small spills and brush away crumbs. Once each quarter, however, when completely cleaning out your fridge, pull everything out in order to do a deep clean. If your fridge has a water dispenser, give that a solid clean as well (a bit of vinegar and some warm water is all you need to get the job done). To get your deep clean started, remove shelves and racks (if possible), and wash them in warm, soapy water. Wipe down the interior (and exterior while you're at it) of the fridge, and then, take a few minutes to sanitize with a diluted bleach solution.