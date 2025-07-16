The First Step You Should Always Take When Cleaning Out Your Refrigerator

It's always interesting to see a friend's or relative's refrigerator and it's a completely different layout than yours. Like, who would put the ketchup there? It's sort of like going to a grocery store you're unfamiliar with and you can't find what you need. No matter your layout, when it comes to fridge organization, what kinds of containers to use for leftovers, and how to keep your food fresh and safe to eat, there are probably some storage mistakes that are ruining your food. Certain foods should be stored on the top shelf of the fridge, for example, to avoid cross-contamination and keep items in the rest of the fridge fresher for longer.

But, when it's time for a good fridge cleaning, there's a first step everyone should take no matter what they keep inside or how it's organized: Removing everything before you start cleaning. It's one of many best practices for cleaning your fridge, and it's definitely important to keep your fridge clean. Experts recommend you do a deep clean every three to four months to avoid bad odors and ensure a safe, fresh environment for your food. So, let's start from the beginning.