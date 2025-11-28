This Trader Joe's Cheese Has Living Organisms In The Rind. They Actually Make It Fancier (And Taste Better)

Like many aged cheeses, mimolette goes through quite the process before it ends up on your ultimate charcuterie board. Curdled milk is cut into soft blocks and placed in nylon-lined molds that form the cheese into cannon-shaped balls. The balls of mimolette then get a multi-day salt bath to help pull out moisture and add flavor. Next, they are placed in a cheese cave, where they sit on wooden boards to ripen for about half a year. After this, producers gently hit each one with a mallet to test how much air is inside. If it seems very airy, its ripening time is over; it will be sold as young mimolette — mild, soft, and creamy.

The cheeses that "pass" the mallet test continue the ripening process, during which natural mold grows on the rind. This is when the cheese mites are intentionally introduced to the process. Once the mites get going on the mimolette, they create holes in the cheese's rind, yielding a crusty, cratered appearance. The longer the cheese ages, the stronger its flavor and the more lunar-like it appears.

The distinctive production process of mimolette is not just a conversation starter; it also leads to a very versatile cheese. Due to the fact that it is aged but does not have a super strong flavor like Stilton or Roquefort, mimolette can be used on cheese boards, in grilled cheeses for a creamy, nutty flavor, or paired with robust red wine like Bordeaux. This cheese also works surprisingly well with chocolate, with the salty, caramel notes complementing the sweetness.