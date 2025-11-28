Renting But Want To Renovate? This Kitchen Countertop Trick Is Affordably Genius

The obvious pros of installing peel-and-stick contact paper are the price, appearance, and ease for renters, but it has other perks, too. Countertop paper is water resistant, so it's perfectly fine to install around a sink (and if you have any extra, use it to upgrade your kitchen cabinet shelves). It's also easy to clean, and durable contact paper will stay in good shape as long as you take care of it the same way you would a standard kitchen countertop.

Contact paper should come off easily, no matter how long it's been applied, but some brands are harder to work with than others. Before purchasing your paper of choice, consider how it's rated by other customers. Make sure you buy good-quality contact paper that's well-reviewed, so you can read about the application and removal process from those who have already done it. Keep in mind that contact paper is not heatproof. Don't place hot pots or pans directly on top of the paper, and be careful to avoid spilling hot oil on the paper.

When you're ready to remove the contact paper, it's just a matter of peeling it off. To make things easier, heat it gently with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive; use a product like Goo Gone to remove any adhesive that remains on the counters. While contact paper can have its flaws as far as removal goes, if you're looking for a quick, renter-friendly way to renovate your kitchen, the pros outweigh the possible cons.