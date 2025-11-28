Renting But Want To Renovate? This Kitchen Countertop Trick Is Affordably Genius
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Any sort of kitchen renovation feels over-the-top expensive these days, and if you're a renter, you're often stuck working with what you have — no matter how much you might want to improve the space. If you want to save money on a kitchen remodel and avoid breaking any rules in your lease, try revamping your countertops by coating them in peel-and-stick contact paper.
Countertop contact paper is meant to mimic the appearance of pricier counters without the effort or investment. The paper comes in all kinds of patterns from expensive stone to natural wood, and while rolls vary in length, they can cost anywhere from $5 to $35 depending on the style, size, and quality. But they do take some precision and a little elbow grease to apply. Start the process by thoroughly cleaning the counters to ensure the contact paper can stick properly; make sure you clean up any dried spills, crumbs, or anything else that could be lurking on your surfaces. Then, get the right tools: a tape measure to measure your counters and the paper, a pair of scissors to cut it, and a wallpaper smoother to remove air bubbles. For installation, it's just a matter of using a close eye to place the contact paper accurately on the countertop surface (make sure you cut enough to wrap it around the countertop's edges, too).
Countertop contact paper's pros and cons
The obvious pros of installing peel-and-stick contact paper are the price, appearance, and ease for renters, but it has other perks, too. Countertop paper is water resistant, so it's perfectly fine to install around a sink (and if you have any extra, use it to upgrade your kitchen cabinet shelves). It's also easy to clean, and durable contact paper will stay in good shape as long as you take care of it the same way you would a standard kitchen countertop.
Contact paper should come off easily, no matter how long it's been applied, but some brands are harder to work with than others. Before purchasing your paper of choice, consider how it's rated by other customers. Make sure you buy good-quality contact paper that's well-reviewed, so you can read about the application and removal process from those who have already done it. Keep in mind that contact paper is not heatproof. Don't place hot pots or pans directly on top of the paper, and be careful to avoid spilling hot oil on the paper.
When you're ready to remove the contact paper, it's just a matter of peeling it off. To make things easier, heat it gently with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive; use a product like Goo Gone to remove any adhesive that remains on the counters. While contact paper can have its flaws as far as removal goes, if you're looking for a quick, renter-friendly way to renovate your kitchen, the pros outweigh the possible cons.