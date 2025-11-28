Why Some Kitchen Cabinet Finishes Don't Last As Long As They Should

The kitchen needs a little more TLC compared to other parts of the home, especially if you love a home-cooked meal. Prone to clutter, grime, and spills, leave it be for a day and you'll have a mountain of chores waiting for you the next. Even kitchen cabinets need extra attention, no matter how sturdy they seem. Some finishes don't last as long as they should; in fact, they could have a lifespan of up to 20 years when cared for correctly, but the reason they might not is due to grease. If you don't wipe your cabinets off after accidentally splashing them with spluttering oil, particles will cling to the surface, breaking down the finish eventually and causing it to lose its vibrancy. So even if the finishes were impeccably done by a professional, it could need some restoration before you know it.

One of the best ways to save money on a kitchen remodel is to just take care of the problem before it gets out of hand. On the bright side, it's quite easy to clean off grease from kitchen cabinets — but make sure you're utilizing gentle cleaning materials to avoid further damage.