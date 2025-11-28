Why Some Kitchen Cabinet Finishes Don't Last As Long As They Should
The kitchen needs a little more TLC compared to other parts of the home, especially if you love a home-cooked meal. Prone to clutter, grime, and spills, leave it be for a day and you'll have a mountain of chores waiting for you the next. Even kitchen cabinets need extra attention, no matter how sturdy they seem. Some finishes don't last as long as they should; in fact, they could have a lifespan of up to 20 years when cared for correctly, but the reason they might not is due to grease. If you don't wipe your cabinets off after accidentally splashing them with spluttering oil, particles will cling to the surface, breaking down the finish eventually and causing it to lose its vibrancy. So even if the finishes were impeccably done by a professional, it could need some restoration before you know it.
One of the best ways to save money on a kitchen remodel is to just take care of the problem before it gets out of hand. On the bright side, it's quite easy to clean off grease from kitchen cabinets — but make sure you're utilizing gentle cleaning materials to avoid further damage.
How to gently clean your greasy kitchen cabinets
It might sound hard to steer clear of grease-related problems, considering it is a somewhat permanent fixture in kitchens. And once it finds its way onto plates, for instance, it will take a couple of washes to rinse off. But it's a lot easier than you might think! First things first: When cleaning stubborn, leftover grease on your cabinets, make sure to avoid abrasive chemicals, as it can negate your efforts to make them spotless. This is a kitchen sanitation mistake a lot of people need to stop making, as harsh substances don't always equal effectiveness. All-purpose kitchen cleaners can be great, but take note of the ingredients. Something with bleach or ammonia is a no-go. That said, you don't have to purchase a dedicated cleaner for your cabinets, as something like a gentle dish soap should do a great job of cleaning them. A little help from a microfiber cloth is all you need, but paper towels also work.
For an accessible alternative that you most likely already have in the kitchen, flour can work wonders. Powder your kitchen cabinets with this baking essential, and it will absorb grease — though it works best for recent buildup — making it easier to wipe it off. Baking soda is another option. You can create your own cleaning mixture by adding a cup of water to a generous 3-tablespoon serving. Best for dry, stubborn grease, it's gentle enough that it won't damage your kitchen cabinet finish.