5 Tips You Need For An Even Better Tuna Melt

No one knows exactly when or how the tuna melt originated. Popular origin stories put its genesis anywhere between 1920 and 1965. What is not in dispute, however, is that the tuna melt has been an iconic sandwich going back decades. At its simplest, all you need for a tuna melt is a can of tuna, mayo, spices, bread, butter, and cheese. American and cheddar are standard, but there's nothing wrong with doing a little experimenting and trying a new cheese on your melt. Anything from a creamy Brie to a rich and flavorful Parmesan are valid options.

But the basic ingredients list is just the beginning. Chowhound spoke with Ian Fujimoto, a content creator and former teacher, to get his top tips on building a better tuna melt. He walked us through how to maximize every ingredient, from tuna to cheese to bread, along with the best preparation methods.