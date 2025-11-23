Iconic Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches That Chefs Love
What makes a great breakfast sandwich? According to Jack Slobodian, chef and recipe developer, the secret lies in a balance of both texture and flavor. "The bread should be soft but sturdy, the filling should have texture and flavor, and it should be easy to eat on the go and filling enough that one is enough," he explains. Now, Chowhound has already ranked 17 iconic breakfast sandwiches from popular fast food chains (Carl's Jr.'s breakfast burger took top spot, if you're curious). However, we wanted to gather some pros and their expert palates to weigh in on their favorites as well.
In addition to Slobodian, we asked Scott Franqueza, executive chef at High Hampton Resort, David Figueroa, resident and co-founder of Melinda's Hot Sauce, and Jennifer Booker, a finalist on Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and owner of Bauhaus Biergarten, to tell us about their favorite fast food breakfast sandwiches. While two picked a McDonald's mainstay, another two cast their votes for Bojangles and its biscuits. Then there's the chef who chose Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks for their quick morning meal. One thing is clear: When it comes to fast food breakfast sandwiches, chefs don't play around.
McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a classic that always satisfies
McDonald's originally introduced the McMuffin in the 1970s, with breakfast becoming an official section of the national McDonald's menu in 1977. When Chowhound ranked every McDonald's breakfast sandwich, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg took the silver-medal spot. Two of our expert chefs may have given it the top spot. "Oddly enough, my go-to is the McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg," admits David Figueroa. "It's got that classic combo of salty sausage, soft egg, melty cheese, and a toasty muffin, but it's begging for a flavor upgrade." Not quite perfect, then. To improve his McMuffin, Figueroa adds Melinda's Green Sauce for its mix of creaminess, tanginess, chile pepper heat, and hint of cilantro.
Jack Slobodian also gives his Sausage McMuffin with Egg an upgrade. He describes the sandwich as being "classic, nostalgic, flavorful, and convenient." However, "I order it with extra cheese and a hash brown on the side (which I add inside). It makes the sandwich a little more wholesome and adds more texture and richness," he says. Without the addition, he says, one of the sandwiches may not be quite enough to fill you up. But with it, it's just right. And the added crispiness of the hash browns help the Sausage McMuffin with Egg achieve that perfect balance of flavor and texture he says is critical to a good breakfast sandwich.
Bojangles' Cajun Filet Biscuit, a well-seasoned start to the day
Bojangles is one of the few fast food restaurants that typically serve up an all-day breakfast. This is good news if you're as big a fan of the chain's Cajun Filet Biscuit as chefs Jennifer Booker and Scott Franqueza. Admittedly, Booker doesn't often indulge in a fast food breakfast sandwich — her intake is mainly limited to when she's traveling. And her method of travel influences her go-to sandwich selection as well. "When it's a road trip, hands down the Bojangles Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit gets top marks," she says. "The chicken is spicy and crispy, while the biscuit is always soft, buttery, and flaky."
Franqueza agrees: "I love that the chicken is crispy, the biscuit is very flaky, and the addition of the honey mustard adds the perfect sweet and tangy flavors I enjoy in the morning!" While he didn't grow up with Bojangles, he embraced it thanks to making some Southern friends. "The initial conversation I had with them stemmed from the Bojangles' honey mustard and then evolved," he explains.
The Cajun Filet Biscuit is a well-marinated and seasoned fried chicken filet served on one of Bojangles' famous, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. You can also order the biscuits with sausage, country fried steak, ham, egg, and cheese. Just don't forget to slather on the honey mustard before taking a bite.
Starbucks' Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, a reliable option
While chef Jennifer Booker prefers the Bojangles Cajun Filet Biscuit for road trips, when flying, her trusty standby is the Starbucks Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. "It's solid and dependable," she says. "The egg is always soft, the sausage has a bit of spice, and the melty cheese is always satisfying." When she's not traveling, she is still liable to enjoy this satisfying sandwich. "I love to grab it at my favorite Starbucks in Johns Creek, Georgia, at the Haynes Bridge Village," she says.
Starbucks is another chain that serves breakfast throughout the day. If you're not particularly excited about sausage, Starbucks also serves a bacon Gouda sandwich and an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, for a vegetarian option. Other options may be available seasonally. And of course, the nice thing about buying breakfast at Starbucks is that you can accompany it with your favorite Starbucks beverage.