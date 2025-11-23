Iconic Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches That Chefs Love

What makes a great breakfast sandwich? According to Jack Slobodian, chef and recipe developer, the secret lies in a balance of both texture and flavor. "The bread should be soft but sturdy, the filling should have texture and flavor, and it should be easy to eat on the go and filling enough that one is enough," he explains. Now, Chowhound has already ranked 17 iconic breakfast sandwiches from popular fast food chains (Carl's Jr.'s breakfast burger took top spot, if you're curious). However, we wanted to gather some pros and their expert palates to weigh in on their favorites as well.

In addition to Slobodian, we asked Scott Franqueza, executive chef at High Hampton Resort, David Figueroa, resident and co-founder of Melinda's Hot Sauce, and Jennifer Booker, a finalist on Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and owner of Bauhaus Biergarten, to tell us about their favorite fast food breakfast sandwiches. While two picked a McDonald's mainstay, another two cast their votes for Bojangles and its biscuits. Then there's the chef who chose Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks for their quick morning meal. One thing is clear: When it comes to fast food breakfast sandwiches, chefs don't play around.