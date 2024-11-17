What's The Best Way To Thaw A Frozen Turkey?

Thanksgiving turkeys have doubled in size since the 1920s. While a bird that size allows ambitious home chefs to impress 20 or more of their closest friends and relatives with their go-to basic roasted turkey recipe, larger birds also make turkey prep all the more time-consuming — particularly the thawing part. Given the need to start thawing the bird several days before any other preparations, such as brining or cooking, the turkey alone can easily occupy the entire week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Chef Ian Coogan, the culinary director at Motel Morris in New York City, tells Chowhound the turkey thawing process must begin a few days ahead. It starts with relieving the bird of its packaging and putting it in a plastic container or on a sheet tray. Amazon sells 5-gallon brining bags you can use to keep everything else in the fridge salmonella-free. As an added bonus, the turkey can go straight into a bucket for brining, even if it's not food-grade.

From there, the turkey goes into the fridge for 24 hours per 4 to 5 pounds of weight. Cold-thawing the bird is nonnegotiable. It allows the turkey to thaw at a safe, regulated temperature that reduces the speed of bacteria growth. That means a 15- or 16-pound bird stays in the fridge for around four or five days before it's ready for the next stage of prepping. Err on the side of caution; it's safe to leave it in the fridge for an extra day or two after it thaws.