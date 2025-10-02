There Are A Few Steps To Follow For Storing Frying Oil Properly

Whether you regularly whip out your own deep fryer or occasionally fry foods on the stove, there are always times when this hot and fast cooking method comes in handy. Whenever you decide to make something like perfectly crispy fried chicken or potato latkes, you're inevitably left with a whole bunch of oil that seems wasteful — not to mention complicated — to just toss in the trash. Follow your instincts here, because simply throwing out your frying oil is a huge mistake you can make in the kitchen.

Instead, save your leftover oil for your next frying session by removing impurities and storing it in a container in the refrigerator. To walk you through the process, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Rick Bayless, who partnered with hot sauce brand El Yucateco to share his top Mexican cooking tips. "You just want to get all the little bits out of it, so I cool it down, pour it through a strainer, and then keep it in a refrigerator," he says. Bayless informed us that he uses a funnel with an attached mesh strainer to strain his oil into a bottle for storage.