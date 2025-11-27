Martha Stewart's Pumpkin Pie Is So Good Because Of These Extra Ingredients

Pumpkin pie is a perfect comforting dessert, full of sweet, earthy pumpkin flavor and a nice amount of soothing spice — with a little bit of a kick. If you're not a baker, there is a hierarchy of store-bought pumpkin pies, and some of them are quite good. In general, however, nothing beats homemade. There are certainly some mistakes to avoid when making pumpkin pie. However, when you follow some advice from a master, a homemade pumpkin pie can actually be quite easy to make. So, let's add another "don't" to the list: Don't make the mistake of not listening to Martha Stewart (the master in this case).

To improve your pumpkin pie, you can add a couple extra ingredients, including one of Martha Stewart's favorite ingredients: eggs. For Martha Stewart's perfect pumpkin pie, you'll want to use an extra egg as well as some cornstarch (her other secret ingredient). While many recipes only use two eggs for a standard 9-inch pumpkin pie, Martha Stewart likes to use three. Adding an extra egg will give your pie a slightly cakier consistency, but it will ensure that the filling bakes up solid, so you won't have to worry about a runny center or an overcooked crust (for a situation where you would have to add extra cook time because the center isn't solidifying properly). The cornstarch will further thicken the filling, making a pie that's beautifully dense, without being overly sweet or cloying from too much sugar.