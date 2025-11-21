The Affordable Way To Add Protein To Texas Roadhouse Salads
While Texas Roadhouse is known for its delicious rolls, steaks, and ribs, the chain also offers quite a few tempting salads. If you're in the mood to enjoy some greens and want to ramp up the protein — without breaking the bank — you're in luck. Adding hard-boiled eggs to your salad at Texas Roadhouse is simple, cheap, and a great way to hit your macros for the day. A content creator shared their go-to hacks for getting plenty of protein in while dining out, and topping their side salad with eggs was the first thing they mentioned for hitting their nutrition goals at Texas Roadhouse (via YouTube).
While the exact price of adding eggs to your side salad will vary depending on your location, it shouldn't set you back too much. Unfortunately, there's no option to make this addition online, so you'll need to pick up the phone to order if you'd like to create a high-protein salad to-go. If you're dining in-house, just ask your server to throw some extra hard-boiled eggs on your salad when ordering. To make it even more macro-friendly, you can skip the croutons and ask for dressing on the side to control the amount. Pro tip: If you're looking for a macro-friendly dressing, try out the Parmesan peppercorn (available at select locations). It'll add 4 grams of protein to your salad, and isn't as calorically dense as other dressings on the menu.
More ways to add protein to your Texas Roadhouse salad
While eggs are a fantastic way to add protein to any meal, they're not your only option for boosting your Texas Roadhouse salad. For salad as an entree, you can choose from options like the California chicken salad (74 grams), steakhouse filet salad (71 grams), and grilled salmon salad (66 grams). Of course, adding eggs to any of these will take the protein level up even higher.
If you'd rather stick to your favorite non-salad entree and still bulk up your side salad, you have options other than adding more eggs. You can add a 5-ounce piece of grilled salmon to your salad for an extra 27 grams of protein (salmon actually has a higher protein content than eggs). If you're not in the mood for seafood, top off your salad with herb-crusted chicken — you'll get 47 grams of the good stuff.
When ordering takeout, you have another option: ordering a kids' meal with a side salad (an upgrade that costs less than a dollar). The Andy's Steak Ranger Meal will net you 46 grams of protein, while the Ranger Rib Basket contains 44 grams. We don't recommend trying this hack in-house, however, as you likely won't be permitted to order a kids meal as an adult. Even if you have to drive it home, ordering a kids meal is a smart way to boost your protein intake — while keeping your wallet happy.