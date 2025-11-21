The Affordable Way To Add Protein To Texas Roadhouse Salads

While Texas Roadhouse is known for its delicious rolls, steaks, and ribs, the chain also offers quite a few tempting salads. If you're in the mood to enjoy some greens and want to ramp up the protein — without breaking the bank — you're in luck. Adding hard-boiled eggs to your salad at Texas Roadhouse is simple, cheap, and a great way to hit your macros for the day. A content creator shared their go-to hacks for getting plenty of protein in while dining out, and topping their side salad with eggs was the first thing they mentioned for hitting their nutrition goals at Texas Roadhouse (via YouTube).

While the exact price of adding eggs to your side salad will vary depending on your location, it shouldn't set you back too much. Unfortunately, there's no option to make this addition online, so you'll need to pick up the phone to order if you'd like to create a high-protein salad to-go. If you're dining in-house, just ask your server to throw some extra hard-boiled eggs on your salad when ordering. To make it even more macro-friendly, you can skip the croutons and ask for dressing on the side to control the amount. Pro tip: If you're looking for a macro-friendly dressing, try out the Parmesan peppercorn (available at select locations). It'll add 4 grams of protein to your salad, and isn't as calorically dense as other dressings on the menu.