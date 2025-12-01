The Affordable Canned Good You Should Be Using For Coffee Creamer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With multiple generations' worth of merch, memes, and commercialized routines, coffee and all of its accoutrements are central to adult culture. Much can be spilled about the beans before you even delve into all the world's possible sweeteners, and, holy cow, is there much ado about dairy. But what if you skipped all of that milk chat in favor of another creamer? Not for all of the vast and varied nut milks on the market, such as these almond milk brands, but for something different: coconut milk. You can, more or less, use it like any other mix-ins for coffee, and this tiny adaptation typically comes with a petite price tag.

Coconut milk, its thicker cream, or any combination thereof, is just the alternative that'll knock a new flavor into your a.m. coffee. To figure out if coffee and coconut actually mingle, it helps to first taste each one separately. If it's been a while since you've sampled your standard morning brew absent enhancers, it might be time to get reacquainted. Odds are, that unadorned coffee will sing with coconut milk or coconut cream's own uniquely nutty, sometimes lightly sugared qualities. Their undertones each have those notes in common, versus something like dairy milk's more basic bitterness-slaying abilities.