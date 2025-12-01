The Affordable Canned Good You Should Be Using For Coffee Creamer
With multiple generations' worth of merch, memes, and commercialized routines, coffee and all of its accoutrements are central to adult culture. Much can be spilled about the beans before you even delve into all the world's possible sweeteners, and, holy cow, is there much ado about dairy. But what if you skipped all of that milk chat in favor of another creamer? Not for all of the vast and varied nut milks on the market, such as these almond milk brands, but for something different: coconut milk. You can, more or less, use it like any other mix-ins for coffee, and this tiny adaptation typically comes with a petite price tag.
Coconut milk, its thicker cream, or any combination thereof, is just the alternative that'll knock a new flavor into your a.m. coffee. To figure out if coffee and coconut actually mingle, it helps to first taste each one separately. If it's been a while since you've sampled your standard morning brew absent enhancers, it might be time to get reacquainted. Odds are, that unadorned coffee will sing with coconut milk or coconut cream's own uniquely nutty, sometimes lightly sugared qualities. Their undertones each have those notes in common, versus something like dairy milk's more basic bitterness-slaying abilities.
Adding coconut cream to your coffee
The first thing you need to do is acquire a can of coconut cream or milk, letting your intended texture be your guide. Coconut milk is thin enough that you should be able to stir it right in with just a spoon. Coconut cream is thicker, so a little device like Zulay Kitchen's milk frother wand can help whisk it all together, and a proprietary mix will get you a bespoke viscosity. If you've chosen something like unsweetened coconut cream, you might want to add a bit of granulated sugar or honey to taste.
Since you can often nab these cans for a couple of bucks a piece, you can tinker around a bit to determine which consistency you prefer. Or you can split the consistency difference with one purchase. The cream in canned coconut milk will rise, so you can skim it right off the top for a taste, as the thinner milk remains below. You can refrigerate the remainder in an airtight container for a few days. This is best for standard coffee as the botanically-derived liquid won't quite foam up for your lattes and cappuccinos, but you can repurpose leftover coconut milk into a tasty marinade instead.