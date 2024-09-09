Your Fried Green Tomato Sandwich Is Begging For A Spread Of Pimento Cheese
Fried green tomatoes are a Southern staple. The bright, fresh taste of green tomatoes is contrasted with the crunch of breading (often made with cornmeal) that gives it a savory and delicious touch. Fried green tomatoes are great on their own or served with a dip such a remoulade sauce or ranch dressing. However, it makes an even greater addition to a sandwich. A fried green tomato sandwich is a fantastic play on the equally iconic tomato and mayo sandwich, offering more crunch and a distinctly tart taste. What more could you want? If you answered pimento cheese, you'd be right.
Like fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese is an icon of Southern culture. The dip (or spread, depending on how you use it) is made up of shredded cheddar, mayonnaise, cream cheese (in some recipes), and pimento peppers. It is creamy and tangy, with just a hint of pepper taste to set it off. Its distinct taste and spreadable texture make it the perfect addition to your fried green tomato sandwich (bonus points for grilling it until the pimento cheese melts). Once you get your first bite, you might not ever go back to making your tomato sandwiches any other way.
Crunchy, fresh, and cheesy
What makes this sandwich a winning combination is that the two primary aspects of the sandwich (fried green tomato and pimento cheese) perfectly complement each other. The tomatoes offer both the tart flavor and firm bite of the not-yet-ripe tomato. Meanwhile, pimento cheese is rich, creamy, and savory. It gives depth to the acidic bite of green tomato and can help add richness to the sandwich, taking it from snack to full blown meal.
Of course, this doesn't mean that you have to stop with these two ingredients. There are other additions that can level up this winning sandwich . You can also get creative with your pimento cheese, adding mix-ins such as fresh or (pickled) jalapeño or caramelized onions. Adding various mix-ins can completely change up the vibe of your sandwich based on the mix-in you choose. Caramelized onions, for example, will give your sandwich a sweet twist, while jalapeño os add a punch of spice. Crumbling bacon into your pimento cheese also makes a great addition, bringing a smoky, rich flavor to the meal.
You can also play with your tomatoes as well. Soaking your green tomatoes in vinegar before breading and frying can give your sandwich a quick pickled twist, and using different styles of breading, such as panko or beer batter can result in a different texture and flavor profile. Your options are really only limited by your imagination.