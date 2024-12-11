The Ingredient You Should Never Add To Your Giblet Gravy

Cooking a basic roasted turkey or whole chicken for the holidays presents several factors to consider. You first need to figure out how long to thaw the bird and what to do with the pouch of liver, heart, gizzard, neck, and kidney meat referred to as giblets. It's important to remove the giblets from the cavity before you brine or roast the meat. Instead of tossing out the bird giblets, you can use them to make giblet gravy to serve over turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and other holiday dishes.

However, not all parts of the bird should be included in the gravy-making process. Unlike the other bird innards, the liver should be left out of gravy. The liver is a strongly flavored giblet with a mineral, bitter aftertaste, and that pungent flavor becomes stronger when you boil it. Using liver alters the flavor of the stock and gives the entire gravy recipe an unpleasant, bitter taste.