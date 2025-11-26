Oprah's Favorite Licorice Hails From Australia (And It Doesn't Come Cheap)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love when Oprah shares all her favorite things, as there's always something you didn't know you wanted or needed. Her list runs the gamut in pricing, so depending on your budget, Oprah's must-have licorice gift is either reasonable or perhaps ridiculous for a candy. Oprah recommends licorice lovers try Licorice.com Australian Assortment Gift Box, which is available for $49 (that's about $1 per ounce). The three-pack includes three flavors: red, black, and fruity. "Folks with a sweet tooth will love the soft, chewy texture," Oprah said on Oprah Daily.

What is so special about Australian licorice versus a treat like American-made Twizzlers? To start, Twizzlers aren't actually licorice since they don't contain any licorice. Australian-made licorice does. Plus, it's typically softer and sweeter, and usually available in short, chunky pieces, as opposed to shoelace-like string or straw shapes found in the U.S. And if you've ever thought, what flavor is black licorice, anyway, it depends on where you're buying it from. U.S. black licorice is typically flavored with anise while Australian licorice is flavored with actual licorice extract.