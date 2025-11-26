Oprah's Favorite Licorice Hails From Australia (And It Doesn't Come Cheap)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We love when Oprah shares all her favorite things, as there's always something you didn't know you wanted or needed. Her list runs the gamut in pricing, so depending on your budget, Oprah's must-have licorice gift is either reasonable or perhaps ridiculous for a candy. Oprah recommends licorice lovers try Licorice.com Australian Assortment Gift Box, which is available for $49 (that's about $1 per ounce). The three-pack includes three flavors: red, black, and fruity. "Folks with a sweet tooth will love the soft, chewy texture," Oprah said on Oprah Daily.
What is so special about Australian licorice versus a treat like American-made Twizzlers? To start, Twizzlers aren't actually licorice since they don't contain any licorice. Australian-made licorice does. Plus, it's typically softer and sweeter, and usually available in short, chunky pieces, as opposed to shoelace-like string or straw shapes found in the U.S. And if you've ever thought, what flavor is black licorice, anyway, it depends on where you're buying it from. U.S. black licorice is typically flavored with anise while Australian licorice is flavored with actual licorice extract.
Other tasty, budget-friendly licorice options
Australian licorice is simply one of those Australian candies you need to try, and there are lots of options besides Oprah's favorite. Darrell Lea Australian Licorice is another well-known name on the Australian licorice scene. We're personally a big fan of its chewy texture and sweet — but not too sweet — flavor, preferably snacked on while watching a favorite movie. Darrell Lea has been considered the epitome of Australian-style licorice since its creation in 1957, which was actually an accident! The brand's soft black licorice started out as a recipe gone wrong and was given out free to customers, only to discover that people loved it.
Also worth tasting is Kookaburra Licorice, which has been around since 1997. The brand actually started in the U.S. when an Australian family discovered their favorite treat wasn't readily available in the States. The company is still based in Seattle, Washington, though the licorice can be shipped. Its selection of treats has grown to include flavors beyond red and black, such as strawberries and cream, green apple, and raspberry. Both Darrell Lea and Kookaburra Licorice are available at large retailers like Walmart, as well as various grocery stores, making them an affordable alternative to Oprah's favorite.