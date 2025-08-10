This Just In: Twizzlers Aren't Actually Licorice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You either love licorice or you hate it, but that sentiment doesn't exactly extend to Twizzlers, the chewy twisted vine candy that brings back memories of childhood. Twizzlers are one of the candies that you can eat even if you are vegan, and they come in flavors ranging from the uber popular strawberry to watermelon or even chocolate. Even though this style of gummy, vine-shaped candy is commonly referred to as "licorice," unless you pick up a pack of the black licorice flavor Twizzlers, you won't find actual licorice anywhere.

Traditional licorice candy, which is characterized by a distinct earthy, medicinal flavor, is typically black and comes in either hard or gummy styles — and not everyone likes it. The polarizing effect of licorice stems from the flavoring that gives the candy its name, which comes from a compound found in the roots of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant. The compound, glycyrrhizin, not only creates the classic licorice flavor that traditional black licorice candy is made from, but it is also 50 to 100 times sweeter than table sugar, making it ideal for a unique candy ingredient. Since only Twizzlers that come in the black licorice flavor are made with licorice extract, they are the only ones that can technically be called licorice.