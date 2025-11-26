The Affordable Dollar Tree Flatware That Can Fill Your Cutlery Drawer For Just $7.50

From kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie to finds that will help organize your kitchen, there are numerous budget-friendly kitchen essentials you should be grabbing from Dollar Tree. A must-have is the store's uber affordable flatware collection. For under $10, you can stock your entire cutlery drawer with enough flatware for a family of four, with extras. Dollar Tree sells stainless steel forks, spoons, and dinner knives in packs of three for just $1.25 each. There are even two design options, classic and a fancier beaded design. Round out the collection with a set of Dollar Tree's stainless steel steak knives, which are four to a pack for $1.25.

The flatware is also a sustainable alternative to situations where you might reach for disposable cutlery, like school or work lunches. For example, Dollar Tree's box of 144 disposable cutlery pieces costs $5 and is approximately the same price as buying one reusable set of stainless steel forks, spoons, knives, and steak knives. This budget-friendly flatware is a great option for scenarios where you just need some functional pieces, such as furnishing a first apartment or for entertaining or holiday gatherings. You can finish the table with Dollar Tree's $1.50 cocktail glasses, which look as classy as real crystal.