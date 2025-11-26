The Affordable Dollar Tree Flatware That Can Fill Your Cutlery Drawer For Just $7.50
From kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie to finds that will help organize your kitchen, there are numerous budget-friendly kitchen essentials you should be grabbing from Dollar Tree. A must-have is the store's uber affordable flatware collection. For under $10, you can stock your entire cutlery drawer with enough flatware for a family of four, with extras. Dollar Tree sells stainless steel forks, spoons, and dinner knives in packs of three for just $1.25 each. There are even two design options, classic and a fancier beaded design. Round out the collection with a set of Dollar Tree's stainless steel steak knives, which are four to a pack for $1.25.
The flatware is also a sustainable alternative to situations where you might reach for disposable cutlery, like school or work lunches. For example, Dollar Tree's box of 144 disposable cutlery pieces costs $5 and is approximately the same price as buying one reusable set of stainless steel forks, spoons, knives, and steak knives. This budget-friendly flatware is a great option for scenarios where you just need some functional pieces, such as furnishing a first apartment or for entertaining or holiday gatherings. You can finish the table with Dollar Tree's $1.50 cocktail glasses, which look as classy as real crystal.
How Dollar Tree cutlery compares to the competition
Dollar Tree's cutlery prices sound unbeatable, but a few other retailers offer worthy competition. Target sells three-piece sets of stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons for just $1. But where Dollar Tree wins out is by offering more of a selection for about the same price. Target only has one style, while Dollar Tree offers two flatware styles plus two sizes of dinner spoons, as well as steak knives, which may be worth the extra quarter if you're going for a matching look. Ikea is another competitor to consider. The store's 16-piece stainless steel flatware set, called Mopsig, is just $6.99. But if you're trying to fill out a set with some utensils here and there, Ikea's four packs of flatware sell for $3.99, making Dollar Tree the better deal.
While price is one thing, quality is another, and it's worth weighing how important that is to you and how long you hope your budget flatware lasts. Stainless steel comes in different grades that will affect how likely the cutlery is to rust. Both Dollar Tree and Ikea do not list their cutlery's composition, while Target's flatware is made from 18/0 stainless steel, which is less likely to corrode, yet some reviewers say they experienced rust regardless. But if you need cheap, functional cutlery, any of these options will still outlast those packs of plastic.