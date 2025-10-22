Dollar Tree's $1.50 Cocktail Glasses Look As Classy As Real Crystal

As the holidays draw closer, many of us are busily prepping for a season of hosting gatherings and celebrations with friends and family. From exchanging coolers full of ice and bottles of craft beer to serving up spirited mixed drinks sipped from fancy glasses, there's a lot to consider when stocking a home bar setup. Though we all know fancy glassware can be quite expensive, especially if you're hosting a crowd, you can save money and add elegance to your celebrations by purchasing your cocktail glasses from a potentially unexpected source — Dollar Tree.

At just $1.50 per glass, Dollar Tree's Greenbrier International faceted bourbon rocks glasses are almost literally a steal, and a beautiful one, at that. They feel solid in the hand due to a lovely, geometric, heavy-bottomed design, yet have a circular rim for easy sipping or for rimming your cocktail glasses with unique flavorings like freeze-dried fruit as the finishing touch to a tangy, chilled batch cocktail.

Each glass holds 12 ounces of liquid, making them perfect for sipping your favorite bourbon neat, or for pouring just a few ounces of vodka over ice. They're also great for serving vanilla-infused iced tea or lemonade with a sprig of thyme for the zero-proof crowd. Additionally, Greenbrier International's glassware is dishwasher safe and fairly sturdy, considering the low price — which is also an incentive to stock up on extra, just in case one or two end up broken in the course of your guests having a good time.