The Dollar Tree Kitchenware That Looks Like It Came From Anthropologie
Dollar Tree is already a go-to stop for basics like kitchen essentials to grab to make your life easier, and bargain finds like high-protein snacks and shakes that are a quarter of the cost of the supermarket version. And there are plenty of creative organization and storage options for your kitchen (like Dollar Tree beauty jars) if you're looking to find places for your stuff. If you usually shop at Home Goods or Anthropologie for adorable seasonal home wares, though, you might want to reconsider where you're spending your hard-earned money. Dollar Tree has really stepped up its fall line of home decor and essentials in recent years, and the discount store has some dupes that are so similar to what the high-end stores are carrying that you might not be able to tell the difference.
Case in point, the fall Woodland collection of plates from Dollar Tree look like a close cousin of Anthropologie's nature dishware, specifically the Heritage dinner plates or Mother Nature dessert plates. And TikTok has taken notice, with several posts popping up about how cute the nature-inspired collection from Dollar Tree is. The best news? The Dollar Tree version of the critter plates only costs $1.50 each, so you can stock up on all of the cute decor without spending a lot.
What else can you buy from the Dollar Tree Woodlands Collection?
Wondering what else the Dollar Tree Woodland collection has to offer? The plates come in four adorable critter patterns: a squirrel, a fox, a raccoon, and a hedgehog. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen for fall, the critter design extends to other items, too. Think pot holders, oven mitts, and coffee mugs. You can also find towels, placemats, tumblers, and Tupperware containers. The animal designs on these Dollar Tree gems are a bit more clean and minimalistic than those on the comparable sets sold at Anthropologie, which are elaborately decorated. This lets the animals take center stage. Of course, every Dollar Tree is going to stock up a bit differently, so always check your local stores if you are looking for something specific. And while this design might feel seasonal, it's versatile enough to enjoy year-round.
@shopwithkeke
ok this may be the CUTEST kitchen accessories collection @Dollar Tree has ever launched!!! woodland 🦊🦝 animals?! i am obsessed!!! 😭😍✨ #cottagecore #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreehaul
Once you're in the fall spirit, don't forget to check out the rest of the Dollar Tree seasonal decor as well, especially its epic Halloween aisles. Look out for pumpkins, skeleton decor, candles, costumes, crafts, and discounted candy. Basically, whatever you need to make the spooky season happen can be found at Dollar Tree for less than what you'd spend at other Halloween supply stores.