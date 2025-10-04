The Dollar Tree Kitchenware That Looks Like It Came From Anthropologie

Dollar Tree is already a go-to stop for basics like kitchen essentials to grab to make your life easier, and bargain finds like high-protein snacks and shakes that are a quarter of the cost of the supermarket version. And there are plenty of creative organization and storage options for your kitchen (like Dollar Tree beauty jars) if you're looking to find places for your stuff. If you usually shop at Home Goods or Anthropologie for adorable seasonal home wares, though, you might want to reconsider where you're spending your hard-earned money. Dollar Tree has really stepped up its fall line of home decor and essentials in recent years, and the discount store has some dupes that are so similar to what the high-end stores are carrying that you might not be able to tell the difference.

Case in point, the fall Woodland collection of plates from Dollar Tree look like a close cousin of Anthropologie's nature dishware, specifically the Heritage dinner plates or Mother Nature dessert plates. And TikTok has taken notice, with several posts popping up about how cute the nature-inspired collection from Dollar Tree is. The best news? The Dollar Tree version of the critter plates only costs $1.50 each, so you can stock up on all of the cute decor without spending a lot.