Walmart's Cleverly Designed Organizer Is Perfect For Under-The-Sink Cabinet Storage
Small kitchen owners, doesn't it feel like you're playing Tetris every time you put your groceries away? When working with limited space, finding a designated area for everything and still having legroom to do all your culinary magic can be challenging. But you can definitely give your tiny kitchen more storage space with one simple addition. Walmart's under sink organizer works beautifully for under-the-sink cabinet storage — and it doesn't cost a lot. If you're looking for an affordable way to add more storage space to a tiny kitchen, this might be it. With an original price tag of $29.99 (with a $12.90 markdown as of this writing), you can get this two-tier storage space with a pull-out feature, offering more room to put your essentials without taking over the whole cabinet. If a typical under-the-sink cabinet is 36 inches front to back, the 14.2-by-10.6-inch dimensions of the cabinet organizer will allow it to fit seamlessly — even if you buy two of them.
Since Walmart's organizer is easy to hide and keep tucked behind cabinet doors, your kitchen can still achieve a cleaner aesthetic without the visual clutter — perfect for polished, minimalistic styles. The black metal finish made out of premium steel makes it sturdy, all while enhancing its aesthetic appeal, so you can even place it somewhere else where your visitors can see.
Walmart's organizer is also versatile
Walmart's under-the-sink cabinet storage also works for kitchen counters if you need an easy-to-reach-for container for your spices, utensil holders, and hand soaps — or a nifty addition to your home cafe by stashing it with coffee syrups, beans, and sweeteners. So really, its overall versatility is up to your imagination. It can hold up to 50 pounds of kitchen essentials, which makes it the perfect storage solution for heavy liquids, like a tub of dishwashing liquid. Other features of Walmart's organizer that make it the ideal addition to improve your kitchen include its water-resistant element. This allows you to place it next to the sink without fear of rusting.
This simple organizational solution can even help you declutter your messy kitchen cabinets, as its pull-out feature makes everything easy to access. The anti-slip silicone pad ensures that your items stay securely in place when sliding the shelf in and out. If you're buying a lot of this Walmart organizer, consider adding a label on the front part of it to make looking for things as seamless as possible. For the ultimate organization hack, group similar items together and place everything in clear bins or baskets to keep them easier to navigate. It might seem a small change for your kitchen, but it can make your workflow easier without you having to spend a fortune.