Walmart's Cleverly Designed Organizer Is Perfect For Under-The-Sink Cabinet Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Small kitchen owners, doesn't it feel like you're playing Tetris every time you put your groceries away? When working with limited space, finding a designated area for everything and still having legroom to do all your culinary magic can be challenging. But you can definitely give your tiny kitchen more storage space with one simple addition. Walmart's under sink organizer works beautifully for under-the-sink cabinet storage — and it doesn't cost a lot. If you're looking for an affordable way to add more storage space to a tiny kitchen, this might be it. With an original price tag of $29.99 (with a $12.90 markdown as of this writing), you can get this two-tier storage space with a pull-out feature, offering more room to put your essentials without taking over the whole cabinet. If a typical under-the-sink cabinet is 36 inches front to back, the 14.2-by-10.6-inch dimensions of the cabinet organizer will allow it to fit seamlessly — even if you buy two of them.

Since Walmart's organizer is easy to hide and keep tucked behind cabinet doors, your kitchen can still achieve a cleaner aesthetic without the visual clutter — perfect for polished, minimalistic styles. The black metal finish made out of premium steel makes it sturdy, all while enhancing its aesthetic appeal, so you can even place it somewhere else where your visitors can see.