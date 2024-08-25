The Perfect Milk Foam Is Your Secret Weapon For Flawless Latte Art
From cafe-worthy cold foam to silky vanilla bean syrups, some of the most irresistible indulgences offered at coffee shops can sometimes feel too out of reach for a home coffee bar. Still, have a little faith. With a few simple tips, you can make anything from a coffee shop right at home, including expert-level latte art.
Some experienced baristas can create stunning latte art with a simple pour of milk. While perfecting this art can certainly take time, anyone can do it with some help from a professional. So, if you're eager to start making latte art at home, you're in luck. We sat down with coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds from Home Coffee Expert to get the lowdown on latte art, and he says the secret to the best designs is all in the milk. "Getting your milk exactly right, volume, aeration, and temperature, is the essential building block you have to master to make really great latte art," he said.
While Matt acknowledged that this answer might be obvious, steaming milk to reach that perfect texture is not quite as easy as it seems. "Your milk should have the texture of wet paint, and be well mixed." Milk with this luscious, smooth texture should mesh effortlessly with espresso. It's velvety enough to stick out and create designs in a liquid, and it won't be too foamy. "Having dense foam sat on top of hot milk makes it impossible to produce latte art," Matt explained.
A step-by-step guide to the perfect steamed milk
Investing in a quality milk steaming pitcher, thermometer, and espresso machine is key for a home coffee bar. (And if you like iced coffee, invest in a quality cocktail shaker next too.) Once you've got all the right tools, it's time to make sure the milk comes out perfectly.
After pulling an espresso shot, fill your pitcher with cold milk. Stick your milk frothing wand in the pitcher and aerate the top of the liquid for a few seconds until you hear a sound like tearing paper. Once you hear this noise, completely submerge the wand in the middle of the pitcher of milk until the liquid swirls around in a whirlpool motion. Continue to froth the milk until it reaches roughly 150 degrees Fahrenheit. From here you can turn off the steam and remove the wand from the pitcher, then lightly tap the pitcher on a countertop to mix the micro-foam with the liquid. Voila. Now you have a high quality foamy milk perfect for a beautiful latte.
For those not wanting to waste milk while practicing, Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds advises that you "steam water with a drop of washing up liquid in it to create a foam similar to that of steamed milk." You can then, "[Pour] this into water that has been colored with food coloring. Just don't try to drink anything you make."
Latte art also relies on the angle milk is poured
While the temperature and texture of the milk should be just right if you want to create the absolute best latte art, there are some other techniques professionals like Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds swear by to make sure the art comes out truly perfect. For starters, pouring your milk into the espresso is a vital part of the latte art equation. "When you're pouring your milk, make sure your jug is perpendicular to the handle of the cup. So hold the cup with the handle facing east and pour with the milk pitcher's handle facing north," Matt said.
Once you've got that angle just right, pour the milk into the espresso next. "Start in the middle; this will push your design towards the edge as you go. Starting close to the edge can cause the milk to splash out the sides." While professionals might do this effortlessly, beginners shouldn't be afraid to take their time with their first few pours until they've got the hang of things. Make sure to start with a good design for beginners, too. Some professionals recommend starting with a fundamental choice like a simple tulip or a classic heart shape. Once you've got a design in mind, it's time to steam.