The Perfect Milk Foam Is Your Secret Weapon For Flawless Latte Art

From cafe-worthy cold foam to silky vanilla bean syrups, some of the most irresistible indulgences offered at coffee shops can sometimes feel too out of reach for a home coffee bar. Still, have a little faith. With a few simple tips, you can make anything from a coffee shop right at home, including expert-level latte art.

Some experienced baristas can create stunning latte art with a simple pour of milk. While perfecting this art can certainly take time, anyone can do it with some help from a professional. So, if you're eager to start making latte art at home, you're in luck. We sat down with coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds from Home Coffee Expert to get the lowdown on latte art, and he says the secret to the best designs is all in the milk. "Getting your milk exactly right, volume, aeration, and temperature, is the essential building block you have to master to make really great latte art," he said.

While Matt acknowledged that this answer might be obvious, steaming milk to reach that perfect texture is not quite as easy as it seems. "Your milk should have the texture of wet paint, and be well mixed." Milk with this luscious, smooth texture should mesh effortlessly with espresso. It's velvety enough to stick out and create designs in a liquid, and it won't be too foamy. "Having dense foam sat on top of hot milk makes it impossible to produce latte art," Matt explained.

