The Affordable Storage Hack Replacing Fruit Bowls In Stylish Kitchens Everywhere

One of the best things about fruit hammocks is that they can be tucked out of the way. To make sure these vessels for your produce work best, make sure to stretch larger, longer hammocks across a larger space to prevent them from sagging down and interfering with your kitchen space. On the other hand, smaller hammocks shouldn't be pulled too taut, as this could cause your produce to easily roll out of the sling and smash against the countertop or floor.

When choosing where to hang your hammock, it's also important to avoid a common mistake that makes fruit spoil faster — storing it near kitchen appliances. All appliances radiate heat that can create a humid environment and quickly take your avocados from perfectly ripe to ready for the bin. It's especially important to avoid hanging it above your toaster, air fryer, or coffee maker, too, as there'd be very little distance between your produce and the superheated air, which could be a safety hazard.

Something else to think about is whether you may need more than one hammock, as certain fruits and veggies shouldn't be stored together. Onions and potatoes, for instance, should be kept separate until you're ready to turn them into chili, a delicious bisque, or stew. Conversely, it's probably a good idea to put underripe bananas and avocados together, as they'll help each other ripen faster.