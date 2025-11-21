Mississippi Delta Hot Tamales: The Traditional Mexican Cuisine Wrapped In Southern Roots
When it comes to food in Mississippi, a few things may come to mind: Fried chicken, creamy but spicy comeback sauce, or the state's iconic dessert, Mississippi mud pie. However, it turns out that Mississippi is surprisingly well-known for having its own take on a Mexican classic — the Mississippi Delta hot tamale.
This variation on the tamale came from Mexican migrant farm workers in the early 20th century. It's suggested that somewhere along the line, those Mexican migrants exchanged the recipe with Black farm workers. There are alternate theories of the dish's origins, though. One story is that Sicilians adapted tamales and served them to Black workers. Another states that it developed from an African American dish called cush (sometimes cush cush or kush), made with cornmeal and pan-fried with ingredients like ham and herbs, or as a sweet dish with syrup or jam. In any case, today, Delta tamales are considered part of Black Mississippi culinary culture.
The current-day version usually resembles the Mexican tamale (at least visually, although the Delta version is a bit smaller), coming wrapped in corn husk. A key difference is that they're made with cornmeal (instead of masa harina, a corn flour), resulting in a coarser texture. The Mississippi tamales also tend to be spicier
How to make Mississippi Delta Tamales and where to get them
As with Mexican tamales, the fillings for Delta tamales can vary. The meat is the main variable: Pork is arguably the go-to, but beef, chicken, and turkey are also common. Some recipes suggest using ground meat, while others recommend slow cooking larger pieces and shredding the meat once it's tender. No matter how the meat is prepared, it's usually well-flavored with spices found in Mexican cuisine — cumin, onion, garlic, paprika, and cayenne are all standard. They are then simmered in a spiced brine, which can infuse them with added flavor, unlike the Mexican tamales, which are steamed. The tamales are then often served with saltine crackers, used to scrape up the filling.
But tamales aren't the quickest dish to whip up, so it may be easier to visit a restaurant instead. Some notable hot spots include Solly's Hot Tamales in Vicksburg, Mississippi, which has been in business since 1939. Another famed spot is the White Front Cafe (sometimes called Joe's Hot Tamale Place) in Rosedale, Mississippi. It's a decades-old haunt that's still family-run and dishing up beef tamales. In Greenville, Doe's Eat Place also serves beef tamales that are wrapped in parchment instead of classic corn husk. You can also get them topped with chili. Greenville, Mississippi, is a veritable tamale hub, hosting the annual Delta Hot Tamale Festival, complete with cook-offs, eating competitions, and a "Miss Tamale" pageant.