Mississippi Delta Hot Tamales: The Traditional Mexican Cuisine Wrapped In Southern Roots

When it comes to food in Mississippi, a few things may come to mind: Fried chicken, creamy but spicy comeback sauce, or the state's iconic dessert, Mississippi mud pie. However, it turns out that Mississippi is surprisingly well-known for having its own take on a Mexican classic — the Mississippi Delta hot tamale.

This variation on the tamale came from Mexican migrant farm workers in the early 20th century. It's suggested that somewhere along the line, those Mexican migrants exchanged the recipe with Black farm workers. There are alternate theories of the dish's origins, though. One story is that Sicilians adapted tamales and served them to Black workers. Another states that it developed from an African American dish called cush (sometimes cush cush or kush), made with cornmeal and pan-fried with ingredients like ham and herbs, or as a sweet dish with syrup or jam. In any case, today, Delta tamales are considered part of Black Mississippi culinary culture.

The current-day version usually resembles the Mexican tamale (at least visually, although the Delta version is a bit smaller), coming wrapped in corn husk. A key difference is that they're made with cornmeal (instead of masa harina, a corn flour), resulting in a coarser texture. The Mississippi tamales also tend to be spicier