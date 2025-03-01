How Much Water Do You Really Need To Steam Tamales?

Tamales, along with tortillas and enchiladas, anre undoubtedly among the staples of Mexican cuisine. Not only that, but they're still trending even 10,000 years after the ancient Aztects first came up with them. And honestly, it's no surprise they're still going so strong: That perfectly steamed masa dough, the endless filling options, and that satisfyingly spicy kick make them simply irresistible.

But whether you're experimenting with your own choice of stuffings — meat, beans, veggies, or cheese – or attempting to put together the overlooked tamale variety Rick Martinez wants you to try, how much water does it really take to nail their texture, without making them soggy or too dry? Steaming tamales is all about balance. When using a regular steamer pot, approximately 2-3 inches of water will do the trick. It's just enough to keep them sitting above, as the steam cooks them through over medium-low heat on the stovetop.

That said, while a steamer pot is perhaps one of the best ways to prepare a massive batch of tamales and save you from stressing over what to bring for lunch at the office all week, it's not the only approach. The steaming method directly affects the water ratio. An Instant Pot, a Dutch oven, or even your microwave can also get the job done, but you'll need to be careful, as each requires a different amount of water to get the best results.