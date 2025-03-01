How Much Water Do You Really Need To Steam Tamales?
Tamales, along with tortillas and enchiladas, anre undoubtedly among the staples of Mexican cuisine. Not only that, but they're still trending even 10,000 years after the ancient Aztects first came up with them. And honestly, it's no surprise they're still going so strong: That perfectly steamed masa dough, the endless filling options, and that satisfyingly spicy kick make them simply irresistible.
But whether you're experimenting with your own choice of stuffings — meat, beans, veggies, or cheese – or attempting to put together the overlooked tamale variety Rick Martinez wants you to try, how much water does it really take to nail their texture, without making them soggy or too dry? Steaming tamales is all about balance. When using a regular steamer pot, approximately 2-3 inches of water will do the trick. It's just enough to keep them sitting above, as the steam cooks them through over medium-low heat on the stovetop.
That said, while a steamer pot is perhaps one of the best ways to prepare a massive batch of tamales and save you from stressing over what to bring for lunch at the office all week, it's not the only approach. The steaming method directly affects the water ratio. An Instant Pot, a Dutch oven, or even your microwave can also get the job done, but you'll need to be careful, as each requires a different amount of water to get the best results.
The right amount of water depends on the method
If you're a little short on time, using an Instant Pot will get your tamales ready in just under 25 minutes with a single cup of water. Unlike traditional steamers, which can take over an hour to get the tamales done, a large pot or a Dutch oven — which in case you didn't know, is the secret to effortless roast chicken — will steam them to perfection in about 40 minutes when filled just below the steamer basket. Just make sure to add more water if it begins evaporating too fast. But if that sounds too complicated, microwaving them only requires a tablespoon to a quarter cup of water. Set the microwave at high heat and it'll take no more than a minute per tamale.
If you've already spent some cash on one of the 15 best slow cookers money can buy, according to reviews, you'll be glad to hear that it could also be useful. Just pour 2-3 cups of hot water into the bottom of the cooker and you're all set. Though, you might need to be patient here — it'll take a good 6 hours of steaming before they're ready to serve. For a smokey twist to your tamales, you can always opt for the grill. Once you fire it up, place a pan of water underneath, and let the tamales steam under the closed lid for about 20 minutes. Once done, plate them up and dig in!