The Popular Kitchen Design Element That's Gorgeous But Constantly Dusty

Open kitchen shelves might look straight out of a modern design magazine, but in real life? They're a different story. Ask anyone who has them — they can be a real nightmare to keep clean. It's not just about dust either, though the lack of cabinet doors sure does make that accumulate fast. Those trendy shelves and everything you have on them can quickly build up grease, food splatters, and more. And, unlike your walls and kitchen counters, you can't just quickly wipe them down at the end of a cooking session. The moment you start frying bacon, simmering sauce, or even boiling pasta, tiny oil droplets go airborne, mixing with dust and forming an annoying sticky layer that's tough to scrape off of wooden shelves and any items you're storing on them. To properly clean it all, you'll have to empty your shelves entirely and wash each item individually. Who has time for that?

As if the constant dustiness and grease weren't bad enough, open shelving gets cluttered fast. Whether you're using them for pots and pans, dry goods, or plates, the realities of everyday life lead even the most organized shelves to quickly fall into disarray. Sure, you could always declutter your kitchen and keep only the bare minimum. You could also try using some old-fashioned kitchen storage hacks to keep things in place. Still, these steps can only do so much with everything constantly exposed on open shelves.