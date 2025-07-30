The Charming Way To Display Ceramics And Glassware In Any Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something timeless about a proper kitchen display cabinet. Whether it's an antique find or a newly built piece with a road-worn finish, it has the ability to bring instant warmth and personality into a room. Moreover, a kitchen display cabinet gives you a place to show off your ceramics, which saves you from having to find a way to repurpose your old coffee mugs. Regardless of whether it's a mug set or fine china, if you have a display cabinet, your favorite ceramics will likely be placed there.

In general, wooden sideboards with open shelves and glass-front doors do a stellar job of displaying your collection of ceramics. They let the pieces breathe and add depth to the room, without making it feel cluttered. Moreover, it's a good excuse to keep your nicest things within reach rather than behind closed cabinets. Depending on your house's orientation, a soft color palette, such as a soft gray, can add an additional sense of coziness to the room.

Although display cabinets can be thought of as a large piece of furniture, it doesn't have to take up a lot of space. A small one, such as ARTPOWER's Freestanding Kitchen Pantry Storage Sideboard, can fit in most spaces with an empty wall. If you're looking to personalize the display cabinet further, you can do so with a bit of peel and stick wallpaper.