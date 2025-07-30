The Charming Way To Display Ceramics And Glassware In Any Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something timeless about a proper kitchen display cabinet. Whether it's an antique find or a newly built piece with a road-worn finish, it has the ability to bring instant warmth and personality into a room. Moreover, a kitchen display cabinet gives you a place to show off your ceramics, which saves you from having to find a way to repurpose your old coffee mugs. Regardless of whether it's a mug set or fine china, if you have a display cabinet, your favorite ceramics will likely be placed there.
In general, wooden sideboards with open shelves and glass-front doors do a stellar job of displaying your collection of ceramics. They let the pieces breathe and add depth to the room, without making it feel cluttered. Moreover, it's a good excuse to keep your nicest things within reach rather than behind closed cabinets. Depending on your house's orientation, a soft color palette, such as a soft gray, can add an additional sense of coziness to the room.
Although display cabinets can be thought of as a large piece of furniture, it doesn't have to take up a lot of space. A small one, such as ARTPOWER's Freestanding Kitchen Pantry Storage Sideboard, can fit in most spaces with an empty wall. If you're looking to personalize the display cabinet further, you can do so with a bit of peel and stick wallpaper.
Using peel and stick wallpaper to personalize your ceramics display
With your ceramics on display, you might want to consider adding some more personality to the display cabinet itself, especially if the ceramics or glasses are a singular color. One of the easiest ways is to line the back panel with peel-and-stick wallpaper. It's a simple project that can change the feel of the piece and make it feel more unique. Consider using something like the CiCiwind wood pattern peel and stick wallpaper in a beadboard pattern to add charm while giving your ceramics a soft backdrop to make them stand out.
This trick works quite well if you choose a wallpaper and ceramics with contrasting colors. In theory, opposite colors such as black and white can be used to grab your attention. However, if you stick to a mix of lighter colors against darker ones, you should get an attention-grabbing effect.
You can also save your wallpaper scraps and use them to line drawers or the inside of cabinet doors. Depending on how much wallpaper you bought, you can transform your accent wall with a vintage look. Overall, these small touches make your kitchen feel personal and complete without the cost of a remodel.