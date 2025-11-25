The Old-School Ingredient That Instantly Elevates Your Grilled Cheese Game

Grilled cheese is a kitchen tinkerer's best friend. In addition to a plethora of potential carb and dairy combinations, you can give your grilled cheese a gourmet finish with a little shower of Parmesan on the bread. Additionally, you can make a killer grilled cheese with something sweet like a swipe of jam and otherwise reimagine the classic combination of bread and cheese forevermore. Some folks even swear that a frying agent switcheroo will make your grilled cheese taste like heaven with one simple swap: butter for mayo. But one heat-conducting fat merits even more experimentation: bacon grease.

Bacon grease is just the liquid gold to zhuzh up your grilled cheese routine. Now, devoted bacon grilled cheese households are likely already familiar with this slick flip. If you've just cooked the bacon anyway, you may be inspired to add the sandwich to your currently greased pan before you even register what you're doing. This could be how a lot of history's greatest inventions have happened. And you can easily repeat this little upgrade whether you've recently crisped up bacon or not.