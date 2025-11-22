The Southwestern Gas Station Chain Famous For Its Fried Burritos

New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment for a reason. From the Carlsbad Caverns to the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which dapples the skyline with colorful hot air balloons, there are plenty of glories to be found in the Southwestern state. However, to many born and raised New Mexicans, there is nothing quite as glorious (or enchanting) as an Allsup's fried burrito. And no, we're not kidding. This beloved convenience store chain offers up some seriously delicious fried burritos that have been a New Mexico staple for over 50 years, making it one of the best gas stations to stop at for a bite to eat. Often paired with Allsup's tangy Taco Sauce, this treat is simply not to be missed.

So what makes Allsup's burritos so special? For one, these fried pockets are the perfect grab-and-go snack. Served in a paper envelope for ease and convenience, they're great for eating on the road or as a late night nosh. For many residents of the state, these burritos are much more than just a great grab-and-go food option though. The reliable comfort food can be found fresh and hot, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Allsup's fried burritos come in three primary flavors, including the standard Beef and Bean, the "Chimi" Chimichanga, and Hatch Green Chile and Cheese. (The hatch green chili is only grown in New Mexico, making it doubly significant to proud residents of the state.) So no matter what you're in the mood for, there's a flavor for you. And for any New Mexico natives who live far from home but still crave an Allsup's burrito, the chain actually sells its burritos in bulk online.