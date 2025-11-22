The Southwestern Gas Station Chain Famous For Its Fried Burritos
New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment for a reason. From the Carlsbad Caverns to the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which dapples the skyline with colorful hot air balloons, there are plenty of glories to be found in the Southwestern state. However, to many born and raised New Mexicans, there is nothing quite as glorious (or enchanting) as an Allsup's fried burrito. And no, we're not kidding. This beloved convenience store chain offers up some seriously delicious fried burritos that have been a New Mexico staple for over 50 years, making it one of the best gas stations to stop at for a bite to eat. Often paired with Allsup's tangy Taco Sauce, this treat is simply not to be missed.
So what makes Allsup's burritos so special? For one, these fried pockets are the perfect grab-and-go snack. Served in a paper envelope for ease and convenience, they're great for eating on the road or as a late night nosh. For many residents of the state, these burritos are much more than just a great grab-and-go food option though. The reliable comfort food can be found fresh and hot, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Allsup's fried burritos come in three primary flavors, including the standard Beef and Bean, the "Chimi" Chimichanga, and Hatch Green Chile and Cheese. (The hatch green chili is only grown in New Mexico, making it doubly significant to proud residents of the state.) So no matter what you're in the mood for, there's a flavor for you. And for any New Mexico natives who live far from home but still crave an Allsup's burrito, the chain actually sells its burritos in bulk online.
How Allsup's fried burritos came to be
The story of the Allsup's fried burrito starts with Allsup's itself. The gas station and convenience store first opened in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1956. The shop was originally called Lonnie's Drive-In Grocery, after the store's founder Lonnie Allsup. The location didn't sell gas, but instead offered grocery items both fresh and shelved, including fresh watermelons out front. Soon, the business began selling gas, and eventually changed its name to Allsup's. It wasn't until 1974 that the chain's now iconic fried burritos came into existence.
In fact, if it weren't for one employee's curious spirit, the Allsup's fried burrito might not even have been invented. So how did it come to be? The story starts on September 7, 1974, when an Allsup's employee by the name of Bob Pitcock was minding the fryer, which, at the time, was used to make donuts. It was here that Pitcock conjured an idea both reckless and brilliant. In hopes of selling more of the gas station's burrito offerings, he popped a beef and bean burrito into the donut fryer. The resulting burrito was crispy, golden brown, and an instant hit. And soon, after a minor technical adjustment was made (a vent was installed to prevent smokiness within the store), fried burritos became a staple of the gas station chain.
The cult following behind Allsup's fried burritos
A cause for celebration, 2024 marked 50 years since the beloved, crispy Allsup's fried burrito came into this world. And in the years since its initial release, the gas station's staple food has become a true icon of New Mexican culture. And though the idea of a gas station burrito becoming iconic might seem far-fetched, a convenient food item achieving stardom certainly has precedence. After all, items such as 7-Eleven's Slurpees , Kwik Trip's fresh baked donuts, or Buc-Ee's brisket, which is made fresh daily and gathers quite the crowd, have cemented themselves into the canon of American classics.
As it stands, Allsup's fried burritos are a staple in New Mexican cuisine. In fact, the grab-and-go snack has gained a deeply devoted cult following, with some fans of the treat even inking the iconic burrito, clad in its paper envelope and all, onto their skin. Others have gone so far as to grab an Allsup's burrito on their wedding day. There is even a bit of a cottage industry sprung up around the gas station's burrito offerings, with many crafters and artists making and selling items themed around the chain's fried treats. Allsup's social media team also seems to be tuned in to the item's status as a culinary icon, with its Instagram making light of the food's popularity.
And it doesn't seem like the Allsup's fried burrito fandom will be shrinking anytime soon. In 2019, the business was acquired by Yesway, another convenience store chain, which has worked to expand the Allsup's presence across several states. So who knows, your next Allsup's burrito might be closer than you think.