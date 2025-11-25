Give Your Next Dinner Some Zing With This Easy One-Ingredient Upgrade

Deciding what to stock in the pantry can sometimes be a bit of a head-scratcher when you're walking the aisles at the grocery store. Some things get used regularly, while you may find some cans at the back of the shelf that you hadn't laid eyes on in years. If you don't already regularly stock them, canned beans are a great, high-protein option to have on hand, and canned corn is perfect to keep around because it's an easy addition to any number of salads, and, let's be honest, pretty delicious on its own when heated up in a pan.

But we're going to make the case for canned green chiles as another one of the canned foods you should always keep in your pantry. They are a simple one-ingredient upgrade to give your next dinner some zing, and they're extremely versatile. Sure, they belong on Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, but they can be used in a surprising array of savory dishes. Canned green chiles will last at least two years, probably even longer, so even if they get lost in the back of the pantry, they'll likely still be full of delicious flavor when you happen upon them. They also come in a variety of sizes, as small as 4-ounce cans, so you generally don't have to worry about waste, and because they come pre-diced, you can use them right out of the can. They're super simple to use and will add an amazing spicy kick with no extra prep.