Give Your Next Dinner Some Zing With This Easy One-Ingredient Upgrade
Deciding what to stock in the pantry can sometimes be a bit of a head-scratcher when you're walking the aisles at the grocery store. Some things get used regularly, while you may find some cans at the back of the shelf that you hadn't laid eyes on in years. If you don't already regularly stock them, canned beans are a great, high-protein option to have on hand, and canned corn is perfect to keep around because it's an easy addition to any number of salads, and, let's be honest, pretty delicious on its own when heated up in a pan.
But we're going to make the case for canned green chiles as another one of the canned foods you should always keep in your pantry. They are a simple one-ingredient upgrade to give your next dinner some zing, and they're extremely versatile. Sure, they belong on Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, but they can be used in a surprising array of savory dishes. Canned green chiles will last at least two years, probably even longer, so even if they get lost in the back of the pantry, they'll likely still be full of delicious flavor when you happen upon them. They also come in a variety of sizes, as small as 4-ounce cans, so you generally don't have to worry about waste, and because they come pre-diced, you can use them right out of the can. They're super simple to use and will add an amazing spicy kick with no extra prep.
How to use canned green chiles for your next dish
Canned chiles come in different heat levels, marked right on the can, from mild to hot, so you can choose just how spicy you want to go, though the heat level indicated may vary from brand to brand. They have an interesting flavor profile that hits all five tastes — with high notes of bitter, salty, sweet, sour, and even some umami, because they contain glutamic acid, an amino acid that gives many foods their umami taste.
When using canned green chiles to upgrade your quesadillas or as a simple topper on your tacos, all you have to do is toss them in. An obvious choice, but a must-try for the uninitiated: queso dip. You can make a basic queso dip with Velveeta cheese, canned chili (no beans), canned green chiles, and canned tomatoes or jarred salsa. Another interesting spicy green chile dip calls for a simple blend of sour cream, mayonnaise, canned green chiles, chopped cilantro, lime juice, ground cumin, salt, and pepper. It's super creamy with an abundance of flavors that blend together seamlessly.
Turn your simple pot roast recipe into a Texas pot roast with the addition of canned green chiles and canned tomatoes. Or give a little punch of spice and some crunchy texture to your pulled pork sandwich. And green chiles truly shine to add more depth to your soups, from pozole to American chicken soup to tomato soup. But one simple recipe you may have never considered: green chile ice cream. You can go deep into sundae territory with all the fixings or simply mix them into your vanilla ice cream. It's a flavor contrast that will prove just how versatile these canned, green little devils can be.