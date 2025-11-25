The Forgotten Costco Food Court Treat You Can Still Get At Sam's Club

The best part of a Costco membership is arguably having access to the food court. From pizza to ice cream sundaes, there's always a delicious treat to enjoy during your shopping experience. Although Costco's soft-serve ice cream is a popular item, its form has changed over the years from its once-delectable frozen yogurt. Costco carried frozen yogurt at its stores up until 2018, and eventually replaced this menu item with soft-serve ice cream. The exact reasoning behind this discontinuation is unknown, but it could be related to the downfall of frozen yogurt during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're a froyo lover who desperately misses Costco's frozen treat, Sam's Club has got you covered.

The better food court may be up for debate, but Sam's Club's cafe has the frozen yogurt many shoppers have been craving. The dessert item is offered in vanilla and chocolate, as well as a four-berry frozen sundae. When Costco carried this treat, it was available in vanilla, chocolate, and a twist of both flavors. Sam's Club even offers limited-edition sundaes now and then, like the Santa's Milk & Cookies Sundae and the Peaches & Cream Sundae. You can also customize your cup with toppings of your choice or leave it plain. Sam's Club is delivering all of your frozen yogurt needs.