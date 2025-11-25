The Forgotten Costco Food Court Treat You Can Still Get At Sam's Club
The best part of a Costco membership is arguably having access to the food court. From pizza to ice cream sundaes, there's always a delicious treat to enjoy during your shopping experience. Although Costco's soft-serve ice cream is a popular item, its form has changed over the years from its once-delectable frozen yogurt. Costco carried frozen yogurt at its stores up until 2018, and eventually replaced this menu item with soft-serve ice cream. The exact reasoning behind this discontinuation is unknown, but it could be related to the downfall of frozen yogurt during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're a froyo lover who desperately misses Costco's frozen treat, Sam's Club has got you covered.
The better food court may be up for debate, but Sam's Club's cafe has the frozen yogurt many shoppers have been craving. The dessert item is offered in vanilla and chocolate, as well as a four-berry frozen sundae. When Costco carried this treat, it was available in vanilla, chocolate, and a twist of both flavors. Sam's Club even offers limited-edition sundaes now and then, like the Santa's Milk & Cookies Sundae and the Peaches & Cream Sundae. You can also customize your cup with toppings of your choice or leave it plain. Sam's Club is delivering all of your frozen yogurt needs.
What do shoppers think of Sam's Club's frozen yogurt?
Costco's froyo had quite the high reputation, so the real question is if Sam's Club's treat lives up to the same hype. Customers say the store's frozen yogurt is perfectly creamy and flavorful, and it's even more affordable than its rival's. Costco's frozen yogurt cost $1.35 for a cup, while Sam's Club's cup costs just $1. Plus, Sam's Club offers more toppings than Costco, such as fresh fruit, syrups, or granola, but these additives will cost you extra. Shoppers seem to rave about this sweet treat, claiming it to be a top-tier item for such a low price.
If you're a new member to Sam's Club, a stop at the food court for this frozen yogurt is a must. It's the perfect sweet treat to enjoy while you shop and is quite the bang for your buck. On top of that, since it's made with real yogurt, it's packed with 10 grams of protein. While Costco does still offer soft-serve ice cream, customers have complained that this dessert is inconsistent in flavor. For a reliable, cheap, and nostalgic cup of frozen yogurt, head over to Sam's Club immediately.