Sam's Club Vs Costco: Who Has The Best Food Court?

There's plenty dividing the country, and one way we flex our differences is in our strongly held opinions about memberships at Sam's Club vs Costco. While the two big-box stores look similar at first glance — large and maze-like floor plans, aisles wide enough to drive a truck down, free sample stations dotting the stores — the two are very different, including their food courts.

You've likely heard the Costco food course hype, with its viral pizza and inflation-proof hot dogs. But not to be left out, Sam's Club also offers an array of snacks and meals to hungry shoppers. Costco's full food court menu includes pizza, a hot dog, ice cream sundaes, a chocolate chunk cookie, salads, sandwiches, a chicken bake, smoothies, sodas, and a frozen mocha drink. Sam's Club Cafes stick to more bare-bones concession items — pretzels, hot dogs, pizzas, sodas, and yogurt cup sundaes.

If variety is what you're after, Costco pulls ahead as the winner. But comparing pizza or hot dogs at both stores, each one's offerings and prices are in the same general ballpark — read: very affordable — so personal taste will likely be the deciding factor. While Costco is notoriously strict about only allowing members inside, even to the food court, Sam's Club allows anyone into the cafe, a major perk in itself. Another difference is Sam's Club allows you to order ahead on the app with the Scan & Go option, while Costco remains a little more old fashioned in its ordering procedure.