The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Queso Dip On Grocery Store Shelves (And It's Not Even Close)
Queso dip is a staple of both Tex-Mex cuisine and casual gatherings like Super Bowl parties. That's why it's no surprise it made our list for the best tailgate snacks from Trader Joe's, although the grocer's version isn't our all-time favorite queso you can buy. And sure, while you can make your own simple cheese dip using just Velveeta and a can of Rotel tomatoes, you may want something even easier, especially if you've signed up to bring queso to someone else's party. In this case, knowing the best store-bought queso brands ahead of time could save you from committing the party foul of bringing a subpar and disappointing offering. Thankfully, Chowhound ranked seven store-bought queso dips to help you make the best selection. While Giant Eagle's queso dip found itself at the tail-end of the list due to its lack of flavor and sour cream-like consistency, Tacodeli's queso stood out in an impressive way, taking the top spot.
Chowhound's review reported that Tacodeli's cheesy dip was so stellar, it was a clear winner from the very first bite — even before all other brands had been sampled. While several dips underdelivered in terms of flavor and texture, Tacodeli's was incredibly complex thanks to a mix of bold spices, fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and serrano peppers. Our reviewer praised the fire-roasted tomatoes in particular for bringing an interesting smokiness to the dip, while the cilantro's freshness nicely contrasted the general richness. Ultimately, though, all these ingredients contributed to a satisfying texture and delicious taste.
A closer look at Tacodeli
Now, some of the brands on Chowhound's ranking are no doubt very familiar: Tostitos had two entries, and Whole Foods' 365 Queso took second place. But unless you live in Texas, Tacodeli may be less familiar. Founded in Austin in 1999, Tacodeli is a restaurant that now has additional locations in Dallas, Plano, and Houston. As the name implies, the menu is heavily taco-centric, although you can also order salads, soups, sides, and beverages like agua frescas. The winning queso is part of the Tacodeli at Home line, which you can purchase at Whole Foods, H-E-B, and Kroger. The products can be found in the refrigerated section, as they are made using fresh, all-natural ingredients. While prices may vary by location, the queso comes in a 12-ounce container for around $8.
In addition to the incredible queso, Tacodeli's retail lineup includes a variety of salsa, including a delicious-sounding, award-winning creamy jalapeño offering. Tacodeli also sells a black bean dip, both uncooked and cooked tortillas, and, of course, some handmade tortilla chips ready to scoop up all the brand's tasty dips. The company prides itself on cutting no corners when it comes to recipe development, and on taking inspiration both from founder Roberto Espinosa's Mexican heritage and Tacodeli's Austin roots. Of course, while it's natural for companies to talk themselves up on their marketing materials, the proof is in the eating, and some products simply don't deliver. In the case of Tacodeli's queso, however, the hype is well deserved.