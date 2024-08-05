Turn A Can Of Rotel Tomatoes Into Cheese Dip With Only 2 Ingredients

No tailgate party in the south, Texas in particular, is complete without a crockpot full of Rotel dip. In case you're unfamiliar with this southern favorite, the cheesy chip dip is essentially a spin on Mexican chile con queso. (Indeed, in the Lone Star State, the word queso is synonymous with Rotel dip). Rotel is the brand name of canned diced tomatoes and green chilies, both quintessential ingredients in many queso recipes.

Advertisement

To make this delicious dip, besides a can of Rotel, all you need is Velveeta and ground beef. Simply brown the meat in a pan, drain, and add the Rotel and Velveeta cheese. Stir on medium heat until the cheese is fully melted. (You can also try using a double boiler to melt Velveeta cheese and avoid burning it.) The mild version of Rotel packs some zest, but if you prefer your queso on the spicy side, grab a can of hot Rotel (made with habaneros instead of green chilies). Consider adding chili powder for an extra kick.

Alter the consistency by adding milk to thin it out or incorporating a surprising ingredient from your medicine cabinet for smoother cheese sauce. Rotel dip is commonly served with tortilla chips but it goes well with crackers and veggies, and it also makes a tasty sauce for tacos and baked potatoes.

Advertisement