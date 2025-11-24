The Cajun Restaurant That's Been Growing In The Shadows After A Rough Few Years

Some say there's a 90% chance that a restaurant fails in its first year (though this has already been debunked). Other studies say it's 26% or 17%. While the numbers might differ, one thing stays true: It can be daunting indeed. The Lost Cajun, a Colorado gem serving hearty plates, was, for a time, one of the unlucky few that joined the ranks of restaurant chains struggling financially.

Having started in 2010, it seemed to be doing okay, to the point that it even expanded to serve seven states with 26 total locations in 2019. But the pandemic period wasn't quite kind, just as it was to a lot of businesses and individuals. As such, The Lost Cajun lost at least 30% of its units that proliferated in 2019. It eventually announced its bankruptcy in April 2021. Come December the same year, however, things started looking up for this Cajun restaurant. The Executive Decisions Group Inc. entered the scene and now aims for expansion, all while staying true to the company's roots: The hospitality Southern states are known for and the smoky, peppery, savory flavors you can only get from classic Cajun meals. From gumbo variations to seafood options, the freshly revived chain now continues to provide flavor-packed bites that make it even more worthy of the resurgence.