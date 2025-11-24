The Cajun Restaurant That's Been Growing In The Shadows After A Rough Few Years
Some say there's a 90% chance that a restaurant fails in its first year (though this has already been debunked). Other studies say it's 26% or 17%. While the numbers might differ, one thing stays true: It can be daunting indeed. The Lost Cajun, a Colorado gem serving hearty plates, was, for a time, one of the unlucky few that joined the ranks of restaurant chains struggling financially.
Having started in 2010, it seemed to be doing okay, to the point that it even expanded to serve seven states with 26 total locations in 2019. But the pandemic period wasn't quite kind, just as it was to a lot of businesses and individuals. As such, The Lost Cajun lost at least 30% of its units that proliferated in 2019. It eventually announced its bankruptcy in April 2021. Come December the same year, however, things started looking up for this Cajun restaurant. The Executive Decisions Group Inc. entered the scene and now aims for expansion, all while staying true to the company's roots: The hospitality Southern states are known for and the smoky, peppery, savory flavors you can only get from classic Cajun meals. From gumbo variations to seafood options, the freshly revived chain now continues to provide flavor-packed bites that make it even more worthy of the resurgence.
The Lost Cajun is where you find the right flavors
The Lost Cajun is the perfect spot to explore Cajun cuisine or to be rekindled with your childhood favorites. Its homegrown vibe makes it stand out from places with a long menu of Cajun cuisine stereotypes, a typical sign of a tourist trap restaurant. From its short and sweet offerings, the star of the show is the gumbo, though the jambalaya is also an enticing option.
Both dishes might seem too similar, but there's an exact difference between gumbo and jambalaya (it's all about how they're served). Gumbo is a stew-based dish; at The Lost Cajun, you can find seafood gumbo that's enough to challenge your palate for fiery meals. The satisfying depth comes from its roux, which has followed recipes as old as the 1700s. Meanwhile, jambalaya is an amalgamation of ingredients that include rice and meat. If you're trying out the jambalaya, we suggest arriving early; once the restaurant runs out of servings, you have to come back the next day.
It's not a traditional Cajun restaurant without seafood, and The Lost Cajun has plenty of it. The cat-touffée is popular. It's a fried fish-centered rice plate that's coated with a flavorful sauce to make each bite comforting. To outsiders, it may seem like The Lost Cajun continues to be a lost treasure, but with all these exciting flavors, the future of this local restaurant looks (and tastes) promising.