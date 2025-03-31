When It's Worth Doubling Up On Kitchen Appliances

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then you know that extra kitchen storage space is coveted. It seems there is never quite enough storage for all of your cooking tools or enough counter space for that big meal you want to prepare. That's why it's not uncommon to have a spare refrigerator in the garage or a freezer in the basement. But how do you know when you really need to double up on those appliances?

If you have ample space in other parts of your home, then there's no harm in having an extra fridge stocked. However, it might not be necessary unless you have a large family, do plenty of cooking, or always find that there's not enough space to cook and store everything you need. Installing a double oven is fairly common, and adding a second microwave is easy if needed. If you do need to double up on some appliances, there are some cost-saving — and space-saving — ways to do so. Buying one do-it-all air fryer that can function as an oven or a microwave is a good start.