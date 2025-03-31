When It's Worth Doubling Up On Kitchen Appliances
If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then you know that extra kitchen storage space is coveted. It seems there is never quite enough storage for all of your cooking tools or enough counter space for that big meal you want to prepare. That's why it's not uncommon to have a spare refrigerator in the garage or a freezer in the basement. But how do you know when you really need to double up on those appliances?
If you have ample space in other parts of your home, then there's no harm in having an extra fridge stocked. However, it might not be necessary unless you have a large family, do plenty of cooking, or always find that there's not enough space to cook and store everything you need. Installing a double oven is fairly common, and adding a second microwave is easy if needed. If you do need to double up on some appliances, there are some cost-saving — and space-saving — ways to do so. Buying one do-it-all air fryer that can function as an oven or a microwave is a good start.
When and how to double up on kitchen appliances
Think about whether the investment is necessary. If you cook for one major holiday each year, then maybe it's not worth the cost and storage for the other 364 days. But if you're regularly entertaining and find it's causing frequent stress, it's worth it to explore your options.
The easiest way to add a refrigerator or freezer to your home is to place it in any kind of spare space like a garage, basement, or even a spare room that doubles as a storage area. But if you're limited on space or don't want to spend the money on a full-sized refrigerator, you can also purchase a mini fridge for easier storage; just make sure it can reach the temperature sweet spot of 35 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit. While it won't hold as much food, this is a good option if you're looking for a small amount of extra space.
If you need a second microwave, purchase a small one, and store it out of sight, so it doesn't take up counter space. You can keep it in a kitchen cabinet or even a nearby linen closet. Double ovens or an extra dishwasher are a more substantial investment because you'll need to install them directly into the kitchen, but if you only need a little extra dishwasher space, purchase an option like the COMFEE' Portable Mini Dishwasher and store it out of sight.