The Pricey Fridge Brand That Can Save Money In The Long Run (Customers Say It's Worth It)
The fridge is one of three high-use points that form your kitchen triangle (the other two being the stove and the sink). Needless to say, it is a crucial kitchen appliance, second only to the stove. So, how much should you spend on one? Even if you're looking to save money on a kitchen remodel, there are areas where it's better to spend extra on quality and save yourself expensive repairs and effort in the long run. Plus, as the largest appliance in the kitchen, a nice fridge can add aesthetic appeal as well.
Sub-Zero takes the idea of premium refrigerators to the extreme. With prices easily exceeding $10,000 for regular models and reaching almost double that for higher-end versions, this manufacturer feels like a luxury brand, not one for the frugal. The stainless steel accents, adjustable interior lighting, and options like which side you want the door hinges to be on sound like fancy add-ons.
However, reviews and posts on Reddit paint a different picture, with Sub-Zero fridge owners saying how it's saved them money over the long run. The company offers a limited 12-year warranty, and claims its fridges, each of which is handcrafted and rigorously tested, are designed to last 20 years at the minimum, which could help justify the steep price. Plus, it can even help you save money on groceries. Sub-Zero fridges are equipped to hold optimum humidity levels as well as rid the fridge's insides of gases that accelerate spoilage, allowing you to reduce food waste. It might not seem like much, but it adds up over the years and might make a Sub-Zero fridge the more practical choice.
How to figure out whether the Sub-Zero fridge is right for you
A Sub-Zero fridge is an investment, and certain factors can help you decide whether it's worth the outlay. For one, these fridges last so long, they can actually increase the resale value of a home that comes fitted with one. However, if you see yourself moving homes every few years, avoid buying one of these hefty fridges, as shifting them increases the chance of damaging the appliance. Worse, if the fridge is improperly handled, it could void the warranty. Sub-Zero fridges come with dual compressors that help maintain the moisture in the fridge while keeping the freezer dry. However, those double compressors can be very expensive to fix out of warranty.
Next, consider your kitchen needs since buying the wrong fridge can be an expensive mistake. If you keep a relatively empty fridge or mainly stock heat-and-eat or packaged foods, you don't need a five-figure-priced fridge that uses NASA technology to keep food fresh. If, on the other hand, you use a lot of fresh produce and keep a well-stocked fridge and freezer that feeds multiple people, a Sub-Zero could be worth the money.
Finally, consider getting one second-hand, but make sure it's still in warranty. While there are certain kitchen appliance models that you should avoid at all costs, a used Sub-Zero fridge could be a good deal. Bottom line, the Sub-Zero is an expensive proposition, costing many times more than a regular fridge. You won't save too much money buying a Sub-Zero, but you will get peace of mind and an exceptional appliance that significantly reduces food waste and repair bills.