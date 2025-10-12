The Pricey Fridge Brand That Can Save Money In The Long Run (Customers Say It's Worth It)

The fridge is one of three high-use points that form your kitchen triangle (the other two being the stove and the sink). Needless to say, it is a crucial kitchen appliance, second only to the stove. So, how much should you spend on one? Even if you're looking to save money on a kitchen remodel, there are areas where it's better to spend extra on quality and save yourself expensive repairs and effort in the long run. Plus, as the largest appliance in the kitchen, a nice fridge can add aesthetic appeal as well.

Sub-Zero takes the idea of premium refrigerators to the extreme. With prices easily exceeding $10,000 for regular models and reaching almost double that for higher-end versions, this manufacturer feels like a luxury brand, not one for the frugal. The stainless steel accents, adjustable interior lighting, and options like which side you want the door hinges to be on sound like fancy add-ons.

However, reviews and posts on Reddit paint a different picture, with Sub-Zero fridge owners saying how it's saved them money over the long run. The company offers a limited 12-year warranty, and claims its fridges, each of which is handcrafted and rigorously tested, are designed to last 20 years at the minimum, which could help justify the steep price. Plus, it can even help you save money on groceries. Sub-Zero fridges are equipped to hold optimum humidity levels as well as rid the fridge's insides of gases that accelerate spoilage, allowing you to reduce food waste. It might not seem like much, but it adds up over the years and might make a Sub-Zero fridge the more practical choice.